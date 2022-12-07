M23 says ready to ‘withdraw’ in eastern DRC, yet clashes reported

The armed group, which was absent from the latest peace talks, has requested a meeting with regional mediators over the ongoing conflict.

The rebel group M23 says it is ready to withdraw from occupied territory in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and will support regional peace efforts, despite not being represented in the negotiations.

The Tutsi-led armed group widely seen as a proxies of Rwanda, a claim the neighboring country denies, is “ready to stand down and retreat,” M23 spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka said in a statement Tuesday.

However, the AFP news agency and local sources reported that ongoing clashes are taking place between Congolese troops and M23 fighters near Goma, North Kivu province.

“The M23 lends its support to regional efforts to bring long-lasting peace to the DRC,” said Kanyuka, also reaffirming the group’s commitment to the ceasefire agreed by leaders of neighboring countries in Angola last month .

M23, which is leading an offensive in eastern DRC and described by Kinshasa as a “terrorist” movement, had previously said it could not cooperate with any measures agreed in talks from which it was excluded.

On Tuesday, Kanyuka also requested a meeting with the East African Community (EAC) regional unit to discuss modalities, and renewed his request for a meeting with the mediator, Kenyan ex-president Uhuru Kenyatta .

Kenyatta facilitated the latest round of peace talks aimed at ending the conflict, which concluded in Kenya on Tuesday.

Representatives of about 50 armed groups operating in the unstable, mineral-rich eastern DRC were present, but M23 was absent. The rebel group was expelled after failing to withdraw and disarm within the ceasefire deadline.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb, reporting from Nairobi on Tuesday, said the other armed groups present at the talks denounced the presence of foreign-backed fighters in the DRC, which they see as the biggest problem.

For decades, neighboring Uganda and Rwanda have made huge profits from the minerals in the DRC, Webb explains.

“[DRC’s armed groups] unless the problem of foreign armed groups and foreign-backed armed groups is solved, and unless the Congolese military can actually protect their communities, there is no way they will lay down their arms,” Webb said.

Kenyatta echoed the sentiments. “The problem is that foreign groups are engaging in Congo and leaving the destruction behind,” he said during the talks, adding that the groups should “leave Congo alone.”

M23 first came to prominence 10 years ago when it captured Goma, before being pushed out in 2013. But it has had a major resurgence this year, committing several offenses and gaining ground despite being pushed back by Congolese and regional forces.

The two sides blame each other for inciting attacks in the eastern region. The DRC on Monday accused M23 of massacring 272 civilians last week, which it denied.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced by the ongoing fighting, the UN says.

It has also led to diplomatic tensions with neighboring Rwanda, which the DRC and United Nations experts accuse of supporting the M23. Rwanda denies this.

Peace talks to end the conflict will continue in January.