Luxury watch buying guide: Everything you need to know before investing in a timepiece

Buying a luxury timepiece for yourself or a loved one may seem a little daunting. After all, a watch tells much more than time.

And that’s why there are plenty of things to consider when it comes to choosing the right style. Which brand will appreciate over time? How much should I spend? Are certain features more important than others?

Read on for answers to these questions and more.

Watches are often an important indicator of one’s level of taste and wealth. “They are physically attached to us and become part of who we are or who we want to be,” said James Dobias, VP of Sales for Swiss Watches Luminox and Mondaine

Why wear a watch when you have a smartphone?

Sure, our phones tell us the time and the Fitbit has the potential to promote a healthy lifestyle, but a sleek timepiece can improve your appearance and perceived economic status.

“Today it is an essential accessory for the well-dressed man and woman,” says Eugene Tutunikov, CEO of SwissWatchExpo: a trusted retailer specializing in the sale, trade and repair of pre-owned, high-quality designer watches.

“A timepiece is the perfect finishing touch to any outfit, especially for men who don’t normally wear any other kind of accessories.”

Which brands are increasing in value?

“Rolex and Patek Philippe are by far considered the most collectible watches,” said Eugene. “They will most likely maintain and even increase in value over time.”

Eugene reveals that there are also certain genres of watches that tend to become investment pieces.

‘Steel sports watches – notably the Rolex Daytona ref 116500, Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 and the 50th Anniversary Audemars Piguet Royal Oak launched this year.

‘The interest in steel watches has not diminished. It’s virtually impossible to walk into an authorized dealer and get them, the waiting lists even in recent years.

“They are available on the secondary market at almost double the retail price.”

What are the most sought-after collector’s watches?

“Some watches have been out of production for a long time, but they remain sought after by collectors,” says Eugene.

“If a watch is known by a nickname, there are many collectors waiting to own one.”

According to the resale expert, this includes: Rolex GMT-Master Rootbeer and the Rolex GMT-Master Vintage Pepsi, Rolex Submariner Hulk, vintage Rolex Daytonas with Paul Newman dials, as well as Omega Speedmaster references associated with moon landings.

It comes down to supply and demand.

“Often increased watch values ​​have little to do with quality and the desire to have a lot less available than others.” James

What is the best material for your money?

Stainless steel is a durable, corrosion-resistant material that can take a beating.

“It’s a great value and the most common in timepieces of all price ranges,” James said.

And according to the connoisseur, the demand for luxury steel watches is on the rise.

“What makes them so attractive, beyond the inherent robustness of steel, is their versatility,” says Eugene.

‘You can wear a steel watch on a casual day, at the office, on a night out and even under the tuxedo. He will not look out of place in all those situations.’

How much should you spend on a luxury watch?

There are many things to consider before spending a timepiece. According to James, you have to set your desired expectation.

He warns that overspending will take away the enthusiasm of the purchase, so stay within budget.

Eugene says, “If you’re buying an everyday timepiece, there are many options within the 4-digit range, such as the Rolex Datejust, Omega Seamaster, or the Cartier Tank.”

He suggests spending a little more if you’re celebrating an anniversary, birthday, or promotion at work.

“If you’re buying a Grail piece — something you want to pass down to your kids, like a Patek or one of the elusive Rolex sports watches — it makes sense to save up for it for a few months or years.”

What are essential features for an everyday style?

While the features of a watch are personal preference, there are a few things to consider before it’s a smart investment. According to Eugene, they are:

Versatility – you want a timepiece that goes with most of your wardrobe and activities. Stainless steel and two-tone steel and gold watches can be easily combined. If you spend a lot of time in the sun, a watch with a rubber strap is more comfortable to wear.

Water resistance – aim for a watch with at least 100 meters water resistance. These watches can be worn even when hand washed and can be exposed to water on the surface.

complications – if you have a busy schedule or if you have to travel a lot, a date, day-date or GMT watch will come in handy.

What are the main design aspects?

Like everything else in your wardrobe, your personal style should determine the aesthetic of your watch.

Design choices will change over time, James shares. “The design choice should capture the moment of who you are now.”

While it’s okay to follow trends, Eugene believes that “a watch that meets your tastes and needs will always sit proudly on your wrist.”