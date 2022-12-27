Luna is huge, Gravy is big, and Mossberg is trending among the top pet names of 2022

Treasured names like Max and Bella have not only inspired pet owners, but celebrities, food, music, and movie and TV characters seem to be a boost, according to the 2022 Top Pet Names report. compiled by Rover, a Seattle-based international online company. pet care market

Luna, Bella and Daisy are on the list of the best names for dogs. The names of celebrities and female innovators that topped the list were British singer Adele and Queen Consort Camilla along with American rapper Cardi B.

Speaking of the Royals’ influence on names, Lilibet is up 282%.

The most popular male dog names were Max, Charlie, and Cooper, while the most popular names were Frezco, Cassini, and Mossberg.

Bieber was trending up 185 percent, followed by Spears at 135 percent.

In general, in California, the most fashionable names were Kiana and Bernedoddle.

In Los Angeles Luna, Bella and Lola lead the female names while Charlie, Milo and Rocky lead the male category.

Popular food-themed names include Broccolini, Ceviche, and Carnitas.

This year also saw many popular names for cats.

The most common female cat names were Luna, Lily, and Bella, while Oliver, Milo, and Leo captured the male category, but the top three names were Hella, Yoon-gi, and Crescent.

Several of the most popular cat food-themed names in Los Angeles included Tofu with an increase of 785%, Gravy with 485% and Gnocchi with 385%.

For the first time, Missy Elliott appeared on the popular Los Angeles cat name list, a nod to the rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer who has sold more than 30 million records in the US.

During the pandemic, pet owners noted the virus by naming the animals Covid and Fauci and Rona (short for coronavirus), for example.

“It was a crazy time we went through, and I think a lot of people adopted dogs and cats during that time and chose names to represent what we were going through,” said Nicole Ellis, a Pasadena-based certified professional dog trainer and grooming style expert. pet life. with rover.com.

“And there are those animals that are named after handbags and luxury brands,” Ellis said. “Coco Channel was a trend a couple of years ago, but that’s not a trend anymore. Now Burberry’s in a little bit more… Gucci’s in and it’s up 20 percent and Prada, and especially for kitties. That’s always interesting to see because Gucci isn’t very trendy for dogs, but it is for cat owners.”

In Los Angeles, the trends are a little different from the rest of the United States.

“I love how we stand out a little more,” Ellis explained. “We have new trending actor names. We’ve had dogs named Keanu Reeves, Denzel Washington, Sandra Bullock this year, which hasn’t been in vogue in the past. In the past it was more Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt and one of my favorites was Samuel L. Greyhound after Samuel Jackson. Instead of Jackson, they would call him Greyhound.”

Some owners, however, still opt for classic names.

“Max has been the top male dog name for 10 years and it’s still in style,” Ellis said. “Bella was the top female name for 10 years and this is the first year we’ve had a new name move, which is Luna.”

Each year, Rover releases the top pet names and the most popular pet names, among other categories. The results are based on the company’s database of millions of pet parents who submitted names from September to October 2022 on Rover.com. The report, which was first published a decade ago, is not endorsed or sponsored by any brand, celebrity, or company.

Most pet owners name animals after their favorite movie star, singer, book, or artist. They can relive fond memories through the name chosen, or build on the animal’s personality once they get a chance to watch their pet in action.

The top advice from dog naming experts is to keep it to two syllables, consider using harsh consonants to attract attention, and give the dog a unique name so it recognizes that you’re calling it.

Isabella D’Alessandro named her two-year-old adoptive beagle Bruno, after the Bruno Bucciarati character from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the Netflix Japanese anime television show, not to be confused with Bruno Madrigal, an exiled uncle from the popular Disney movie 2021 “Charm.”

“(The show) has a character who is a mob boss…he’s a really cool character, so I decided to name him after that,” said D’Alessandro, a Los Angeles resident. “A lot of people asked me if I named it after Bruno Mars, the singer.”

The movie Charm swept pet names in 2022 with Mirabel up 1,485%, Isabela up 93% and Bruno up 26% among the top 10 Disney and Pixar-inspired names for dogs, with Mirabel up 932% for cats.

Jennifer Wagman, a Sherman Oaks researcher, raised and adopted Sashimi in March 2020 from a pitbull rescue organization. The nearly three-year-old “special needs” mongrel dog came named after her and “had a racy personality,” so she kept him.

When Wagman adopted the nearly two-year-old male orange tabby from a humane society, she named him Wasabi because it complemented Sashimi’s name.

“I loved the name Sashimi even if I didn’t give it to him,” Wagman said. “We are big sashimi and sushi eaters. We really thought it was a good name. And Wasabi loves dogs, so that was a selling point (for us).”