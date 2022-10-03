Luciano Leilua charged after allegedly assaulting woman who smashed her phone: Domestic violence NRL

Police arrested Leilua, 26, at his home in Sydney’s Harrington Park on Monday

North Queensland NRL forward Luciano Leilua has been arrested and charged with domestic violence following an alleged incident in Sydney on Monday.

NSW Police confirmed they were called to a home in Harrington Park at around 10am. 1 p.m. Monday following reports of a domestic violence incident.

Officers attended and were told a 26-year-old man had allegedly assaulted a 26-year-old woman he knew and smashed the woman’s phone.

He was arrested at the home and taken to Camden police station where he was charged with common assault (DV); damage or destroy property (DV) and granted bail to appear at Campbelltown Local Court on October 11.

The matter has been brought to the attention of the NRL Integrity Unit, which is in contact with the North Queensland club, an NRL spokesman said

The club said in a statement that it had been made aware of an alleged incident involving Leilua which has resulted in police charges.

“The club is gathering further information and assisting the NRL Integrity Unit as well as providing support to all parties involved,” it said.

‘Further comments will be made in due course.’

It is unclear whether any potential freedom policy decision by the NRL will carry over to the upcoming Rugby League World Cup in Great Britain, with Leilua included in Samoa’s squad.

The NRL has an automatic stand-down policy for charges which carry at least 11 years in prison.

Although Leilua’s case does not fall into that category, the NRL has previously suspended players charged with domestic violence under the discretionary part of the policy.