Luca Bish appears fuming as he watches girlfriend Gemma Owen wrap her legs around a male pal

Love Island’s Luca Bish looked furious as he watched his girlfriend Gemma Owen wrap her legs around a male friend.

The fishmonger, 23, seemed unimpressed when Gemma jumped into another man’s arms in the social media clip.

The couple made it official last month after Luca got approval from Gemma’s famous football player, father Michael.

After jumping into her boyfriend’s arms, he gave her a kiss on the cheek before dropping her.

Gemma tells him ‘you’re on camera’ and he waves before moving his hand to Luca.

He gives him a firm handshake and says, “Hello mate, nice to see you,” to which Luca coolly replied, “Nice to meet you.”

The clip was shared on YoungKingsTV’s Instagram – with the page reading: ‘Luca’s smoking fun’.

Fans believe it was a deliberate plan by Gemma to turn her boyfriend Luca on.

Luca recently opened up about his “controlling behavior” on the show this year after a flood of viewers complained about him to Ofcom.

He told Grazia Magazine: ‘I watched bits and pieces. I really wanted it after seeing what people were saying.’

Speaking about his controlling behavior towards partner Gemma, he said, “Looking back at it, I can hold my hands up and agree – that was me.

“There are parts where I don’t think this is how I behave in the outside world. Why did I do that?’

Luca’s family took to Instagram Stories on his account during his stay at the villa to say they did not approve of his behavior towards partner Gemma.

They said that while he would be “embarrassed” by his actions and will no doubt apologize, he does not deserve the abuse he has received.

They say his behavior doesn’t reflect the boy they “know and love at home,” but noted that his Love Island experience is an intense one.

They wrote: “I want to apologize on behalf of Luca for his insensitive reaction to last night’s episode. I know if he looks back, he will be ashamed and deeply apologetic.

“We as his family do not condone his behavior in the last resort, but we do understand that he is in an intense environment where his actions are being sharpened. Last night was no reflection of the boy we all know and love at home.

“Keep in mind that death threats and nasty comments are completely off the mark and something we as a family shouldn’t be taking care of, that’s why we’ve disabled the comments and messages.

“To all those who messaged to check in with us, we want to say a big thank you and we’ll see you.”

Luca and his co-star Dami Hope were also accused of “bullying” fellow contestant Tasha during one of the show’s challenges.

After Tasha was upset by their comments during a game of “Snog, Marry, Pie,” both men later apologized to her.