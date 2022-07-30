Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and Georgia Steel ‘were “inseparable” friends before a “bad fall out”‘
Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and Georgia Steel were ‘inseparable’ best friends in school before they got into a ‘bad fight’ when they went to separate dance universities
- Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and Former Show Star Georgia Steel Reportedly Were ‘Inseparable’ Best Friends Before Having a ‘Bad Feud’
- Tasha, 23, and Georgia, 24, who appeared on Love Island’s fourth series, both attended Thirsk Secondary School in Yorkshire and a local dance troupe together
- However, it is said that they never spoke to each other again after the eruption, when things turned sour when they both went to separate performing arts colleges.
“Tasha and Georgia were really inseparable and just best friends at school,” a friend told The sun.
“It got a bit competitive towards year 11 and when Tasha was accepted to a better dance school than Georgia, things went bad.”
They added: “Things happen when you’re young, but we hope they patch it up because they can be a huge support for each other.”
MailOnline has reached out to representatives from Georgia and Tasha for comment.
Tasha attended CAPA College after school and later graduated from Creative Academy with a first-class honors degree in Dance Performance in 2019.
Georgia studied at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts. She is a certified dancer and completed her training as an actress at St Mary’s University in London in 2019.
It comes after Tasha’s boyfriend Andrew Le Page was branded “son-in-law material” by Tasha’s father Tarek.
The 27-year-old realtor impressed his potential future father-in-law by the way he described his 23-year-old Tasha’s cochlear implant, which allows her to hear.
Tasha and Andrew were among the five remaining couples to care for one of the baby dolls on an episode of Love Island earlier this week.
At one point, when he was alone with “baby Leo,” Andrew told the doll about Tasha’s “superpower” in heartwarming scenes.
Tarek wrote on Twitter: “Andrew is starting to look more and more like son-in-law material. The fire pit is very special…’
Andrew said on the show, “Your mom told me about her superpower, her superpower is that she has an implant that allows her to hear. She is very, very special and very, very brave and with this implant.”
Tarek recently insisted that he believes the connection between Tasha and Andrew is “real.”
He tweeted: ‘It’s real. It was from the start. My girl is a slow burner of love, but when she knows, she knows.’
Andrew and Tasha’s relationship has not followed a straight path in the villa, with the couple facing several dumps, and they both returned with different partners after Casa Amor, where Andrew shared some intimate moments with former Islander Coco Lodge.
But the pair not only survived and got back together, they became boyfriend and girlfriend and are now the second favorite to win this year’s series.
Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
LOVE ISLAND 2022: MEET THE PARTICIPANTS
Paige Thorne
Name: Paige Thorne
Age: 24
Place: Swansea
Activity: paramedic
Who is their type on paper? ‘I just can’t find anyone in Swansea.
“I don’t have to wipe. So hopefully they can just come to me now!
“I came out of a relationship and was just so done with guys. Then I thought: ‘Okay, I’m bored now’
Indian Polack
Name: Indian Polack
Age: 23
Place: London
Activity: Hotel waitress
Who is their type on paper? “It’s pretty hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.
Love Island is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one.
“I don’t think I’ve ever dated two guys who are quite the same.”
Tasha Ghouric
Name: Tasha Ghouric
Age: 23
Place: Thirsko
Activity: Model and dancer
Who is their type on paper? ‘My dating life has been a mess.
“This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time.
“I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now, so I’m ready to get to know someone and travel with them.”
Gemma Owen
Name: Gemma Owen
Age: 19
Place: Chester
Activity: International dressage rider and business owner
Who is their type on paper? ‘I am open to find love, I want to have a very nice summer.
“I’d say I’m fun, flirty, and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest.
“If I want the same man, I’d do it, but in a nice respectful way.
Andrew Le Page
Name: Andrew Le Page
Age: 27
Place: Guernsey
Activity: Estate agent
Who is their type on paper? ‘When I’m with someone, I’m very loyal.
“I’m a good friend because when I’m with someone, I’m all there for them.
‘I’m actually single once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to try it.’
Ekin-Su Cülculoglu
Name: Ekin-Su Cülculoglu
Age: 27
Place: Essex
Activity: Actress
Who is their type on paper? ‘I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains!
‘I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can talk well. There’s nothing like stubbornness!’
Dami Hope
Name: Dami Hope
Age: 26
Place: Dublin
Activity: Senior microbiologist
Who is their type on paper? ‘I’m going to talk to several girls, some of them may not be well.
“If I’m really in a relationship, I think it’s a zodiac sign.
“I’m an Aries, but I’m very passionate – I always put that person first. I am very good at being part of a team’.
Davide Sanclimenti
Name: Davide Sanclimenti
Age: 27
Place: Rome (lives in Manchester)
Activity: Business owner
Who is their type on paper? ‘Many English girls really love me.
“They like to be around me and I like to be with them. I want to find my soul mate.
“Find my person so that I can really build something in the future, grow with him, form a family. ‘
Luca Bis
Name: Luca Bis
Age: 23
Place: Brighton
Activity: fishmonger
Who is their type on paper? ‘I prefer to meet girls outside. I think if you go looking for it though, it’s not that easy, it’s like you’re too desperate for it.
“If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you on a date, but other than that, if we’re talking and I don’t like where it’s going — then I won’t throw dates away.”
Adam Collard
Name: Adam Collard
Age: 26
Place: Newcastle
Activity: Personal trainer
Why Love Island and why now? “I’m going to tuck some feathers when I go in.”