Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and Georgia Steel ‘were “inseparable” friends before a “bad fall out”‘

Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and former show star Georgia Steel were reportedly “inseparable” best friends at school before they got into a “bad fight.”

Tasha, 23, and Georgia, 24, who appeared in Love Island’s fourth series, both attended Thirsk Secondary School in Yorkshire and a local dance troupe.

However, it is alleged that they never spoke to each other again after a scuffle, when things turned sour when they both went to separate performing arts colleges.

“Tasha and Georgia were really inseparable and just best friends at school,” a friend told The sun.

“It got a bit competitive towards year 11 and when Tasha was accepted to a better dance school than Georgia, things went bad.”

They added: “Things happen when you’re young, but we hope they patch it up because they can be a huge support for each other.”

MailOnline has reached out to representatives from Georgia and Tasha for comment.

Tasha attended CAPA College after school and later graduated from Creative Academy with a first-class honors degree in Dance Performance in 2019.

Georgia studied at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts. She is a certified dancer and completed her training as an actress at St Mary’s University in London in 2019.

It comes after Tasha’s boyfriend Andrew Le Page was branded “son-in-law material” by Tasha’s father Tarek.

The 27-year-old realtor impressed his potential future father-in-law by the way he described his 23-year-old Tasha’s cochlear implant, which allows her to hear.

Tasha and Andrew were among the five remaining couples to care for one of the baby dolls on an episode of Love Island earlier this week.

At one point, when he was alone with “baby Leo,” Andrew told the doll about Tasha’s “superpower” in heartwarming scenes.

Tarek wrote on Twitter: “Andrew is starting to look more and more like son-in-law material. The fire pit is very special…’

Andrew said on the show, “Your mom told me about her superpower, her superpower is that she has an implant that allows her to hear. She is very, very special and very, very brave and with this implant.”

Tarek recently insisted that he believes the connection between Tasha and Andrew is “real.”

He tweeted: ‘It’s real. It was from the start. My girl is a slow burner of love, but when she knows, she knows.’

Andrew and Tasha’s relationship has not followed a straight path in the villa, with the couple facing several dumps, and they both returned with different partners after Casa Amor, where Andrew shared some intimate moments with former Islander Coco Lodge.

But the pair not only survived and got back together, they became boyfriend and girlfriend and are now the second favorite to win this year’s series.

