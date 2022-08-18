Love Island’s Molly Smith puts on a busty display as she walks hand-in-hand with beau Callum Jones

They met in season six of ITV2’s Love Island in 2020.

And Molly Smith and Callum Jones looked more beloved than ever on Thursday as they enjoyed a romantic double date night at Manchester’s Peter Street Kitchen.

The couple were joined at the restaurant by their co-star Jamie Clayton, who was joined by his girlfriend Harriette on the outing.

Blonde beauty Molly, 27, looked stunning in a plunging black bodysuit that she paired with nude and leather wide-leg pants.

She tied her waist with a thick black belt and wrapped a matching leather jacket over her shoulders.

Molly elevated her frame in a pair of see-through heels and adorned them with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings.

She opted for a glamorous makeup palette and let her luscious blonde locks tumble in a soft curl along her bust.

Molly carried a padded white bag in one hand while lovingly grasping her beau with the other.

Meanwhile, Callum cut a casual figure in gray ripped jeans, a plain white T-shirt and crisp white sneakers.

Jamie looked good in a black T-shirt that he put on under a matching jacket, beige trousers and white trainers.

Harriette dressed to impress in a silk brown corset top and black trousers as they beamed for a group photo.

Also enjoying a night out in Manchester at Menagerie was 2022 Love Island star Jacques O’Neil.

The 23-year-old rugby player looked cheerful as he donned an all-black ensemble.

Jacques, who chose to leave the villa earlier this year, rocked a hoodie with pants and trainers.

Molly and Callum live together in Manchester with their two dogs, Winnie and Nellie, with Callum revealing that he found exactly ‘what he was looking for’ in the beauty.

Callum told Closer: “We lived together and have done so since we left the villa in 2020 as we went into lockdown almost immediately.

“I moved in with her family for six months and we haven’t been apart for more than a few days since.”

“I found what I was looking for in Molly and I’m proof that you can find love in the show!”

Elsewhere in an exclusive interview with MailOnline, Callum hit back at people who rated them, revealing that they were “a few people wrong” after recently celebrating their anniversary.

He said, ‘We are perfect. We have two dogs so we have a really small family it’s lovely

“There are other things we want to focus on right now, but in the future it’s obviously something we both want to work together. We just haven’t really decided when.

“We just enjoy the things we have right now and then eventually family and marriage come along.”