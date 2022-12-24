Love Island’s Luca Bish and Andrew Le Page lose their timing during Britain Get Singing

Stars from all sides of ITV converged on Saturday night for charity talent competition Britain Get Singing – including many from this year’s Love Island.

But things didn’t go smoothly for all the contestants, as Luca Bish and Andrew Le Page suffered a blunder while losing their song timing during the celebratory performance.

Joining co-stars Antigoni Buxton, Paige Thorne, Tasha Ghouri and Danica Taylor for the singing performance, the duo seemed somewhat lost as they struggled to keep up with the girls.

It didn’t go unnoticed by fans either, with many taking to social media so shared their thoughts at the moment – noting that the reality stars looked ‘hurt’.

Uncomfortable! Love Island’s Luca Bish and Andrew Le Page suffered a blunder when they lost their timing while singing during their group performance on Britain Get Singing on Saturday

The group took to the stage to sing their own rendition of George Michael’s Last Christmas, all sporting festive ensembles for the performance.

And although they got off to a strong start, the guys seemed to let the team down when they lost track of the number during the middle section.

As he made his way to the front of the stage, Andrew broke into the song to wish the audience a Merry Christmas – before Luca seemed confused as to what his line was.

The Losing: While getting off to a strong start, the boys seemed to let the team down as they lost track of the number during the mid section

Red face: Andrew laughed as he tried to remember his lyrics

The former fishmonger began to sing, “I packed it and sent it, with a note,” before he and Andrew looked at each other uncertainly as they tried to keep up with the lyrics.

They tried to bring it back with Luca smiling while judge Jason Manford helped them as he started singing along and keeping them on track.

Alesha Dixon was also on the panel and started giggling at the blunder, before Antigoni took over from the guys with her section and left them with an awkward laugh.

Helping Hand: Judge Jason Manford helped them when he started singing along and kept them on track

Funny moment: Alesha Dixon was also on the panel and started giggling at the blunder

The judges called out the moment after the performance, as Jason told Luca and Andrew, “Guys, honestly, there were times when I looked at you guys and saw every single dude on a Friday night forced to go upstairs and do Karaoke. to sing.

“You know, like ‘I don’t want to be here, but you know what? I’ll do it for you'”

While viewers took took to social media afterwards to share their own thoughts on the moment, as one commented that they looked ‘humiliated’.

“The boys from Love Island looked terrified,” one wrote.

While another viewer advised, ‘Oh dear, what can I say. Stick to reality shows and don’t sing #LoveIsland’

Not great: While viewers took to social media afterwards to share their own thoughts on the moment, as one commented that they looked ‘humiliated’

But despite coming under fire for the blunder, many applauded the group for doing their bit for mental health.

The show, which was won by group Loose Women, supports ITV’s mental health campaign, Britain Get Talking.

And speaking about his own mental health on the show, Luca explained, “When I first talked about my mental health, it really helped. When I talked to my friends I realized that they were going through the same things I was and we just didn’t talk about it.

“If I do something that I’m not comfortable with, hopefully I’ll show the other guys that they can talk to each other about their mental health.”

Stars from shows such as Emmerdale, Coronation Street and The Chase all appeared on the show to perform in the Christmas Eve special.