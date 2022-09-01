Love Island’s Indiyah Polack signs six-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing  

Indiyah Polack has signed a six-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing, making her the face of the clothing brand’s first-ever marketplace.

The Love Island finalist, 23, who finished in third place with boyfriend Dami Hope, 26, had been in talks with the online retail giant for weeks after her rise in popularity with ITV2 viewers and continued support from her growing 946K fan base .

In a PrettyLittleThing first, the fashion site has signed two Love Island stars from the 2022 series after CEO Umar Kamani, 34, set his sights on recruiting both Indiyah and Ambassador Gemma Owen, 19, once the show airs earlier this month. past.

A source told MailOnline: ‘The PrettyLittleThing bosses have their eye on Indiyah and have been in talks for weeks to sign her.

“Working together on the launch of the new marketplace felt like a great match, she looks fantastic and believes in creating a sustainable future.”

Indiyah explained: ‘As soon as I knew that PLT wanted me to support this initiative and be the ambassador of the market, where the focus is on re-wearing and reselling, which is important to me, I knew I wasn’t . will turn down the opportunity.

“I’ve taken the time to get out of the villa and make sure I have the best management team on board to help me with my career, but I’m so excited that we can finally announce this partnership and share it with everyone. ‘

Indiyah, who has signed a one-year partnership with PLT, will star in its own TV ad to launch the resale platform, which will hit screens next week.

She is following in the footsteps of co-star Gemma and 2019 ambassador Molly-Mae Hague, 23, as the brand’s family of British celebrity associates continues to grow.

Indiyah’s fans backed the star to strike a deal with PrettyLittleThing, tweeting hundreds of them to support her potential commercial projects since she left the villa.

PLT boss Umar confirmed that their intention was always to sign Indiyah, but it took time to arrange the lucrative partnership.

CEO Umar told MailOnline: “We are pleased to confirm that Indiyah will be our first-ever PLT Marketplace Ambassador.

“Indiyah is launching our new resale app as an exclusive seller.

“This was always our plan, but hectic schedules prevented us from confirming the announcements in the order we planned.

“We hope our PLT customers know how much we value their opinions and that we would never take them for granted.”

Indiyah, who was a hotel waitress before she became famous this summer, will be selling beloved outfits she wore to the villa on the PLT Marketplace app, which will allow users to sell pieces they no longer wear and give them the chance to buy something new. .

On Wednesday, the Islander announced that she had signed a deal with beauty retailer Boots, thanking her fans for their support since the show ended.

She said, “You know beauty is a huge passion and obsession of mine, so becoming a Beauty Ambassador for Boots is a dream come true.

“None of this would be possible without all your love and support, nothing goes unnoticed, and I love you all so much.”