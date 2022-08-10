Love Island’s Dami Hope defends girlfriend Indiyah Pollack

Love Island’s Dami Hope has defended his girlfriend Indiyah Pollack for wearing a very tacky T-shirt to meet his grandmother.

The Dublin microbiologist, 26, took the hotel worker, 23, to see his family, but she bizarrely chose to white crop top with an image of pierced breasts on it.

But after coming under fire for wearing the outfit on the important occasion to meet his family, Dami shared how he told her to wear the outfit because it was a joke that he lost his nipple piercing at the villa.

Awkward: Love Island’s Dami Hope has defended his girlfriend Indiyah Pollack for wearing a very tacky T-shirt to meet his grandmother

After meeting the family, which they both documented on their Instagram story, Dami defended Indiyah for her summit after it appeared some had criticized him.

Dami filmed himself riding in the back of a car in a video posted to his social media telling his followers, ‘Stop coming to my girl, I told my girl to wear this spectacular top.’

Indiyah then chimed in: ‘It’s in light of Dami’s loss of his nipple ring guys’.

Dami added, “And my grandma loves it, so we don’t care!”

Encounter: The Dublin microbiologist, 26, took the hotel worker, 23, to see his family, but she bizarrely chose to wear a white crop top with an image of pierced breasts on it

During the sweet meet and greet with Dami’s family earlier in the day, he filmed Indiyah chatting in a living room with one of his male relatives. He asked, “Does he look like me?”

Indiyah joked, “I think he looks a bit better.”

He later filmed his grandmother meeting Indiyah for the first time while they had a long, warm hug.

Hit Back: But after coming under fire for wearing the outfit on the important occasion to meet his family, Dami shared how he told her to wear the outfit because it was a joke that he lost his nipple piercing at the villa

Dami said, capturing the moment, “This is my grandma. She literally changed her outfit and put on perfume to meet this girl.’

Dami added in his caption, “They’re still hugging 30 seconds after I posted this.”

In more clips, the pair were seen together in the garden showing that Dami’s grandmother is clearly a fan of Indiyah as they joked about a three-way kiss.

Dami famously ended up in hot water when he had a triple kiss with Summer and Chyna while Indiyah was away at Casa Amor.

Funny: Dami filmed himself riding in the back of a car in a video he posted on his social media, telling his followers, ‘Stop coming to my girl, I told my girl she’s wearing this spectacular top had to wear’

It comes after Love Island fans were hysterical over Dami’s “salty” reaction to Summer that unfollowed him on Instagram during Sunday night’s reunion show.

Summer was questioned by host Laura Whitmore whether she and Dami had cleared the air after sharing some heated words following the fallout from their Casa Amor kiss, with Summer explaining she wasn’t happy with some of Dami’s harsh comments about her. made after she left the villa last month.

The former islander’s honesty led Dami to sneer at Summer for opting out of his social media updates, with viewers labeling his response as “childish.”

Quirky: Indiyah then chimed in: ‘It’s in light of Dami losing his nipple ring guys’. Dami added, “And my grandma loves it, so we don’t care!”

During Sunday’s show, Laura asked, “Summer, do you feel like everything is over between you and Dami now?”

She replied, “Yeah, there were some comments made when I left that I saw when I left the show that I’m not happy about.”

Dami chimed in: “I wasn’t followed anymore, though,” which prompted friend Indiyah to roll her eyes as she sat next to him.

Laura said sarcastically to Dami, “The worst thing that could happen to you is that you won’t be followed.”

LOL: In more clips, the couple was seen together in the garden showing that Dami’s grandmother is clearly a fan of Indiyah as they joked about a three way kiss

Referring to Davide’s friends who unfollowed Ekin-Su earlier in the series as she crawled across the patio to kiss bombshell Jay, Laura added: “It’s okay to unfollow because Davide, your account Ekin-Su followed and unfollowed all the time.’

After hearing Dami’s comment, one viewer wrote on Twitter: “Why Dami says he’s unfollowed, still a bit childish.”

While someone else commented, “Dami, why do you even know she’s shut up man.”

“Not that Dami is salty about being unfollowed by summer when he gave ‘Summer is not over yet’ and then ended it #loveisland,” another viewer wrote.

“Dami looked so sad when he said Summer was blocking and unfollowing him #loveislandthereunion,” another commented.

Other viewers commented on Dami’s mood, saying he looked “miserable” while performing on the show.

“Why does Dami sound so miserable, okay King #LoveIsland,” one wrote.

“Dami as miserable as ever, no personality dull as dishwater rude, no style whatsoever, I hope Indiyah finds someone more suitable and nicer #LoveIsland #LoveIsland,” another quirky viewer told me.

Unimpressed: It comes after Love Island fans were hysterical over Dami’s ‘salty’ reaction to Summer who unfollowed him on Instagram during Sunday night’s reunion show (Dami pictured with girlfriend Indiyah)

While someone else posted: ‘DAMI doesn’t want to be there, I’ve never seen anyone look so miserable.’

“Dami looks SO miserable I don’t even think he smiled once, I really don’t think he and Indiyah will last,” thought another viewer.

Another person commented, ‘I’m not going to lie – this is terrible. And with great respect, why is Dami so miserable? Have the feeling that everyone is a bit wrong.’

Dami shocked Love Island viewers when he dramatically turned his head for the summer during an explosive Casa Amor episode last month.

The pair shared a kiss shortly after Summer arrived at the villa like a bomb, despite being linked to Indiyah.

However, it wasn’t long before the original flame sparked again and Dami and Indiyah were back on.

They eventually finished the show in third place and were still together during the reunion episode.