Love Island USA: Deborah Chubb cries after Jesse Bray kisses another girl

The tenth episode of Love Island USA was packed with relationship strife, as Deborah ‘Deb’ Chubb burst into tears over her partner Jesse Bray kissing Sereniti Springs.

‘I’m just like so f***** embarrassed,’ the 26-year-old told her fellow ladies, after Jesse, 27, planted smooches on Sereniti, 28, twice: once during a game, and then in a challenge.

Meanwhile Timmy Pandolfi, 28, continued to waver between his old flame Zeta Morrison, 29, and his partner Bria Bryant, 24, and ended up secretly kissing both of them.

The new episode of season four of the reality TV show, streaming on Peacock, opened up with the ladies being excited to welcome newcomers Bryce Fins and Jeff Christian Jr to the villa, while the boys watched from the balcony with hesitation.

The women got to know the two handsome men, as Jeff, 24, seemed to make a connection with Zeta while Bryce, 30, set his sights on Courtney Boerner, 24.

Right away Jeff raised some eyebrows after revealing that he’s been watching the show and that he sees ‘some snakes’ in the villa.

‘Girls or boys?’ Zeta asked.

‘Boys,’ Jeff replied, making the girls curious.

Meanwhile Chazz Bryant, 21, wasn’t thrilled about the new faces, as he complained in a confessional: ‘It definitely doesn’t feel the best not to be the newest guy in the villa. You know, it kinda makes us feel like old news.’

After a bit of chit-chat, the group decided to play beer pong and a game of truth or dare.

Chazz’s sister Bria, was dared to kiss her ‘top two’ and decided to plant amorous smooches on Deb’s boyfriend Jesse and her own man Timmy.

Meanwhile Courtney Boerner, 24 – who’s in a couple with Brazilian model Felipe Gomes, 32 – was dared to kiss the newcomer she was most interested in and opted to kiss Jeff, whom she called an ‘Italian Stallion.’

Jessie was then dared to kiss an islander that he found the most fit, outside of Deb, and chose to kiss Serentii, much to Deb’s displeasure.

When Timmy was asked who he’d rather be in a couple with right now, he picked Zeta, which did not please Bria.

Zeta then dared Jeff to kiss three of the islanders, and he picked Bria, Deb, and Zeta.

After having a bit of fun, the boys and girls separated into two groups to discuss the newcomers.

‘Bryce is more like boyfriend material,’ Deb stated, while Bria added, ‘Jeff is more one time f*** but best f*** of your life.’

Jeff then proceeded to take Zeta for a private conversation, and asked how she’d feel about dating someone younger than her.

‘Age really isn’t anything but a number, so I’m not closed off to that,’ she replied, while he said he likes ‘cougars.’

Meanwhile Bryce pulled Courtney aside for a chit-chat and said she is everything he’s looking for in a woman.

At the same time Timmy had an in-depth conversation with Bria as she confronted him about saying that he’d rather be coupled up with Zeta right now.

‘Me and Zeta have built something since day one, since I’ve been here. And that holds some weight,’ he explained as she looked on confused.

‘I am interested in you, and I am putting the effort with Zeta on pause, because I’m trying to get to know you, and see exactly where things are going to head with me and you,’ he added.

While Bria was reassured about the conversation and where the relationship was heading, Timmy ended up bumping into Zeta right afterwards.

While standing in a private corner in the back, the two began kissing.

‘I miss you,’ Zeta confessed in-between kisses, while Timmy replied, ‘I miss you too.’

Courtney confessed to having a ‘connection’ with Bryce as the girls got ready for bed.

Meanwhile Zeta told the group that she shared a ‘snog’ with Timmy. However, after they went to sleep, Timmy was shown to be kissing Bria.

The next morning Timmy had a conversation with Isaiah where he shared that he kissed Zeta.

‘You need to be upfront and honest with both of them,’ he advised Timmy, who acknowledged that he would have to pick one of them eventually.

Meanwhile the new guys got together to discuss their feelings. Jeff said he was interested in Bria and Zeta. Meanwhile Bryce said he was excited to get to know the girls better.

Deb spoke with Sydney about Jesse, and said she would like ‘more from him’ and that she wanted him to make a move.

Bryce then took Courtney for another conversation. In a separate confessional she revealed she was happy with the new connection and the effort he was making to get to know her.

In another part of the villa Zeta caught up with Sereniti, as they discussed Timmy. ‘I mean it’s obviously like the connection and chemistry is there. We still really feel for each other. But I just don’t trust the boy,’ Zeta confessed.

‘Now that you’re in a couple with someone who’s your actual type, I’m gonna fall by the wayside,’ she said.

Meanwhile Sereniti told Zeta that she heard Bria and Timmy kissing the night prior.

Zeta appeared to be down after hearing the news, and said: ‘It just sucks because as much as I have such chemistry with Timmy, and I really do wanna believe in what we have… when someone’s type walks in, you just feel like that’s the end of it for you.’

The islanders were then invited to do a challenge where the boys wore pilot suits, before stripping into just their underwear, being submerged into cold water, running with a parachute, and picking a girl to kiss.

When it was Timmy’s turn, he picked Bria to make out with, much to Zeta’s displeasure.

Meanwhile the islanders were surprised when Jesse picked Sereniti to kiss yet again, as Deb stated, ‘I think I’m done.’

Then it was turn for the newcomers, with Bryce choosing to kiss Courtney – who was also kissed by her partner Felipe – while Jeff picked Zeta.

‘Part of me wished I was on that bike, not gonna lie,’ Bria said in a confessional.

Jeff was then picked as the sexiest pilot by the group of ladies.

The islanders then split into groups of men and women while discussing what happened during the challenge. Timmy reflected on his relationship conundrum, admitting that he still found himself thinking about Zeta.

Meanwhile Deb burst into tears while talking about Jesse picking Sereniti to kiss over her.

‘I’m just like so f***** embarrassed,’ she said.

‘It was big disrespectful,’ Zeta said of Jesse’s behavior.

‘I just literally know everything he’s always been saying is bull****. I don’t trust him,’ Deb went on.

Meanwhile Courtney said she was conflicted between Felipe and Bryce, and Chazz revealed that he wasn’t happy with Jesse picking Sereniti for a smooch.

The islanders then received a text stating there was going to be a recoupling in the evening, with the girls choosing who they want to couple up with.

When nighttime came, Sydney was first to pick, and chose Isaiah. Sereniti was next, and decided to stay with her partner Chazz, despite Jesse’s kisses.

Then it was Deb’s turn. She decided to stay with Jesse, despite the fact that he kissed Sereniti twice, explaining, ‘I think our connection is something worth exploring further. I think we have a lot to discuss.’

However she issued a warning, telling him, ‘I’m tired of feeling like a second option, I deserve to be number one. I think he deserves another chance, and if I don’t see a change, I won’t be waiting around anymore,’ she stated.

Later it was Zeta’s turn, however the show ended on a cliffhanger, before she was able to reveal her choice.