Love Island fans flabbergasted’ over Tasha and Andrew’s fourth place finish

Entertainment
By Merry

Love Island viewers have shared their disappointment over Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page’s placing during Monday night’s finale. 

Outraged fans claimed that the couple were ‘robbed’, after host Laura Whitmore announced they had finished the show in fourth place.

Viewers have watched Tasha and Andrew’s rocky road to romance play out before they eventually found happiness with each other – with fans now claiming they deserved a higher place in the final.

Not impressed: Love Island viewers have shared their disappointment over Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page's placing during Monday night's finale

Not impressed: Love Island viewers have shared their disappointment over Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page's placing during Monday night's finale

Tasha, 23, and Andrew, 27, were the first to be eliminated during the finale, after moving viewers to tears with their emotional summer ball speeches.

They were closely followed by Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope who finished in third position following the public vote.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti pipped Gemma Owen and Luca Bish to the post as they were crowned 2022 champions.

They deserved more! Outraged fans claimed that the couple were 'robbed', after host Laura Whitmore announced they had finished the show in fourth place

They deserved more! Outraged fans claimed that the couple were 'robbed', after host Laura Whitmore announced they had finished the show in fourth place

Fans have since taken issue with the rankings, claiming that Tasha and Andrew that they were shocked Tasha and Andrew didn’t finish higher.

One angry Twitter user, wrote: ‘Tasha and Andrew 4th place had me flabbergasted.’

Another person wrote: ‘I’m so happy Ekin and Davide won, but really that second place belonged to Tasha and Andrew! WTF! #RIGGED.’

Robbed: Viewers have watched Tasha and Andrew's rocky road to romance play out before eventually finding happiness with each other - with fans now claiming they deserved a higher place in the final.

Robbed: Viewers have watched Tasha and Andrew's rocky road to romance play out before eventually finding happiness with each other – with fans now claiming they deserved a higher place in the final.

A third said: ‘Tasha and Andrew deserved a higher ranking but ok.’

Another person said that they thought the couple were the rightful winners, while another suggested they shouldn’t have placed lower than Gemma and Luca.

Many people questioned the decision, writing things such as: ‘Andrew and Tasha in fourth place what do you mean?????’

Reaction:

Reaction: Fans have since taken issue with the rankings, claiming that Tasha and Andrew that they were shocked Tasha and Andrew didn’t finish higher

It came after fans struggled to contain their emotions when Tasha revealed Andrew removes her cochlear implant at night during the finale episode.

The show’s first deaf contestant welled up with tears as she thanked her boyfriend for embracing her ‘superpower’ during her ‘declaration of love’ speech.

Reading from his own script, Andrew said it was when she disclosed her hearing impairment that he fell in love with her, adding that she is an ‘inspiration’ to others.

Cute: Tasha revealed Andrew removes her cochlear implant at night during Monday's finale episode, before they were announced in fourth place

Cute: Tasha revealed Andrew removes her cochlear implant at night during Monday's finale episode, before they were announced in fourth place

Tasha said in full: ‘Andrew… walking into this villa, I came in with no expectations but hoped to meet my love, especially my first love.

‘I’ve never felt this way before, you were everything I asked for. What I loved about you is your ambition, dedication, the way you care for others, your sexy body. There’s not a single thing I’d change about you. I’m so lucky to have you.

‘Our journey has had its up and downs but what’s so special about it is we always knew we’d find our way back to each other because our connection is unbreakable and magical.

‘My dad said, “She’s my princess and there’s room for a prince and you’ll be fantastic at it.”

Loved-up: Reading from his own script, Andrew said it was when she disclosed her hearing impairment that he fell in love with her, adding that she is an 'inspiration' to others

Loved-up: Reading from his own script, Andrew said it was when she disclosed her hearing impairment that he fell in love with her, adding that she is an 'inspiration' to others

‘Thank you for accepting me for me and loving my superpower. The fact that when I fall asleep and you take out the cochlear implant for me, that’s how I know you’re the one. So here’s to you and me, our future. I’m so mad about you and I love you.

He said: ‘We have so many dreams to conquer. I can’t wait to see what you and I achieve next.

‘There are so many things I love about you, your beautiful eyes when we look at each other from the other side of the garden, when you scrunch your nose.

‘My favourite thing and something we will do forever… our secret hand squeeze to let each other know we always have each other’s back.

Emotional: The show's first deaf contestant welled up with tears as she thanked her boyfriend for embracing her 'superpower' during her 'declaration of love' speech

Emotional: The show's first deaf contestant welled up with tears as she thanked her boyfriend for embracing her 'superpower' during her 'declaration of love' speech

Couple: He said: 'We have so many dreams to conquer. I can't wait to see what you and I achieve next'

Couple: He said: 'We have so many dreams to conquer. I can't wait to see what you and I achieve next'

‘The exact moment I fell in love with you was when you told me your superpower. I never truly knew how special you were until you shared that with me.

‘You’re so incredible brave and inspired more people than you’ll ever know. You really are one of a kind and I feel like the luckiest guy in the world.

Bawling fans soon wrote on Twitter that his gesture is ‘adorable’ and ‘so sweet’.

They penned: ‘When tasha said andrew takes out her cochlear implant before bed i could not hold back the tears #LoveIsland.’

Blown away: Bawling fans soon wrote on Twitter that his gesture is 'adorable' and 'so sweet'

Blown away: Bawling fans soon wrote on Twitter that his gesture is 'adorable' and 'so sweet'

‘andrew taking tasha’s cochlear implant out is so adorable #LoveIsland.’

‘When Tasha said that Andrew takes her cochlear implant out for her. Beautiful.’ 

‘Tasha saying Andrew takes out her cochlear implant when she falls asleep #crying #LoveIsland.’

‘Stoppppp Andrew takes off Tasha’s cochlear implant if she falls asleep and forgets omggggg I almost shed a tear. That’s actually really sweet #LoveIsland.’

HOW DOES A TRADITIONAL COCHLEAR IMPLANT WORK?

Cochlear implants are small hearing devices fitted under the skin behind the ear during surgery.

They have an external sound processor and internal parts, including a receiver coil, an electronics package and a long wire with electrodes on it (an electrode array).

The external processor takes in sound, analyses it and then converts it to signals that are transmitted across the skin to an internal receiver-stimulator, which sends the signals along the electrode array into a part of the inner ear called the cochlea. 

The signal is then sent to the brain along the hearing nerve as normal. 

This means cochlear implants are only suitable for people whose hearing nerves are functioning normally.

The implants cannot restore normal hearing but they can give a deaf person a good representation of sounds, helping them understand speech.

Whereas hearing aids amplify sound so they can be detected by damaged ears, cochlear implants bypass damaged parts of the ear and directly stimulate the auditory nerve.

Signals generated by the implant are sent via the auditory nerve to the brain, which recognizes the signals as sound.

Hearing through an implant is different from normal hearing and takes time to get used to it.

It allows people to recognize warning signals, understand their environment and enjoy conversations with people. 

If a cochlear implant is recommended, it will be inserted into the ear (or both ears) during an operation and switched on a few weeks later. 

Source: NHS Choices 

Wow! Laura announced that the couple had come in fourth place, as Tasha revealed she was delighted to have made it to the final with her boyfriend Andrew

Wow! Laura announced that the couple had come in fourth place, as Tasha revealed she was delighted to have made it to the final with her boyfriend Andrew

In love: Discussing his experience, Andrew said: 'For me it was tough, it was clear that I liked Tasha. When the Casa girls came - it was tough but I had to open myself up and see if there was another connection. But it was still Tasha'

In love: Discussing his experience, Andrew said: 'For me it was tough, it was clear that I liked Tasha. When the Casa girls came – it was tough but I had to open myself up and see if there was another connection. But it was still Tasha'

Exciting times: Tasha revealed they have plans to move in together in London and continue the 'good vibes'

Exciting times: Tasha revealed they have plans to move in together in London and continue the 'good vibes'

LOVE ISLAND 2022: MEET THE CONTESTANTS

58454359 10867367 image a 1 1655542081400

Paige  Thorne

Name: Paige Thorne

Age: 24

Location: Swansea

Occupation: Paramedic

Who is their type on paper? ‘In Swansea there is just no-one I can find. 

‘I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!

‘I came out of a relationship and I was just so done with guys. Then I was like, ‘Ok, I’m bored now’

58454009 10867367 image a 27 1653901484255

Indiyah Polack

 Name: Indiyah Polack

Age: 23

Location: London

Occupation: Hotel waitress

Who is their type on paper? ‘It’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.

‘Love Island is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one. 

‘I don’t think I have ever been out with two guys who are quite the same.’

58455187 10867367 image a 42 1653905050709

Tasha Ghouri

Name: Tasha Ghouri

Age: 23

Location: Thirsk

Occupation: Model and dancer

Who is their type on paper? ‘My dating life has been a shambles.

‘This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time. 

‘I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now so I’m ready to get to know someone and travel with them.’

Gemma Owen

Gemma Owen

Name: Gemma Owen

Age: 19

Location: Chester

Occupation: International Dressage Rider and Business Owner

Who is their type on paper? ‘I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer. 

‘I would say I’m fun, flirty and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest. 

‘If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way.

Andrew Le Page

Andrew Le Page

Name: Andrew Le Page

Age: 27

Location: Guernsey

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Who is their type on paper? ‘When I’m with someone I’m very loyal.

‘I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them.

‘I’m actually single for once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to give it a go.’ 

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Name: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Age: 27

Location: Essex

Occupation: Actress

Who is their type on paper? ‘I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains! 

‘I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats. Nothing like cockiness!’

Dami Hope

Dami Hope

Name: Dami Hope

Age: 26

Location: Dublin

Occupation: Senior Microbiologist

Who is their type on paper? ‘I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some.

‘When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing.

‘I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate – I always used to put that person first. I’m really good at being in a team’.

58456367 10867367 image a 54 1653905398996

Davide Sanclimenti

 Name: Davide Sanclimenti

Age: 27

Location: Rome (lives in Manchester)

Occupation: Business owner

Who is their type on paper? ‘A lot of English girls actually love me.

‘They love to be around me and I love to be around them. I want to find my soulmate.

‘Find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family. ‘

Luca Bish

Luca Bish

 Name: Luca Bish

Age: 23

Location: Brighton 

Occupation: Fishmonger

Who is their type on paper? ‘I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy though, it’s like you’re too desperate for it.

‘If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going – then I won’t be throwing out dates.’

Adam Collard

Adam Collard

Name: Adam Collard

Age: 26

Location: Newcastle

Occupation: Personal trainer 

Why Love Island and why now? ‘I’m going to ruffle a few feathers when I go in.’

