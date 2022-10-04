Louise Thompson shares picture of ‘horrendous’ rash

Louise Thompson shared a photo of a rash on her face as she admitted she felt her immune system was “attacking” her.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 32, said the ‘whole family has come up with something’ and her son Leo, nine months, also has a perforated eardrum.

Louise shared her woes with her followers, admitting she feels like “someone has poured battery acid in her head” as she struggles with a flu-like illness.

Louise has struggled with severe mental health issues and PTSD since the traumatic birth of her son Leo nine months ago, as well as a plethora of physical side effects from birth.

Louise said: ‘I woke up with the most horrible rash and swelling, accompanied by this persistent headache and very bad pain in my face.

“I feel like my immune system is attacking my face. It’s actually a miracle that someone slept in our household last night. Ryan has had to deal with it too.”

Louise also revealed in her Stories that her ‘poor little monkey’ Leo needs antibiotics to treat his perforated eardrum.

She gave an update and said, “Little cub is eating again, which is good. He is on antibiotics and has slept quite a bit today. He doesn’t want to eat his normal food, but likes cold things from the fridge and watermelon.’

To further explain her own situation, she said, “We, on the other hand. I really feel like someone poured battery acid in my head. I’ve been given co-codamol for the pain, but now I’m concerned about the interaction with mirtzapine.

“Something I’ve adopted over the past few days has turned my typical ‘flu’ into something much worse.

“I can handle temperatures, body aches and paints, but the relentless pressure around my temples is astronomical.”

Last month, Louise revealed she suspects Asherman syndrome — a rare condition in which scar tissue builds up in the womb — as she continues to search for answers about her mysterious health condition.

While updating her followers on her condition, Louise revealed that her cramps were ‘starting to get pretty bad’, while also slamming NHS waiting times.

Sitting in the back of a car with her hood over her head and a fresh face covered in makeup, Louise candidly told her 1.4 million followers about her latest prognosis.

She went into detail, explaining: ‘On to my 10000000x medical appointment this year dressed as a worm.

‘I’m going to have a scan of my pelvis. The first in about three months.’

Unimpressed by the health service, the frustrated patient wrote: ‘The NHS says I’ll have to wait months longer for a follow-up appointment so I’m going private…

A bit of a joke really when I still don’t have answers about what’s going on in that region and the last ultrasound was ‘inconclusive’ and the guy joked that it looked like there was something white and shiny in it.

“My cramps are starting to get pretty bad and I still don’t have a 10-month menstrual cycle sooooo.”

While waiting to see her consultant, Louise again grabbed her phone to post another update.

She shared a photo of her Nike sneakers and her classic Chanel flap bag – thinking, ‘I don’t know why I’m looking to you for answers, since you don’t fully know what happened.

‘I recently received an investigative report with details thicker than Shakespeare’s complete works, but I dare not open it.

“I was also due to have a private hysteroscopy (small camera in it) in July, but it coincided with my readmission to the hospital for my ulcerative colitis, so it’s been on the back burner. Sometimes I can’t believe this is my life.’

After an emotional morning, the TV favorite shared a photo of private healthcare provider The Harley Street Clinic.

Relieved after her trip to the leading private hospital, Louise told her followers how the appointment was a success.

“Harley Street clinic is iconic,” she wrote excitedly.

“I just had my appointment with the nicest and most reliable obstetrician/gynae… it’s likely I have adhesions in my uterus causing something called Asherman’s Syndrome.

‘A hysteroscopy would provide a better view of the cavity than an ultrasound, but since I may need to start thinking about immunosuppressants, non-essential surgery isn’t really an option.

She concluded: ‘The main effects of Asherman are: painful cramps and fertility problems.’

If this story has touched you, please contact the Birth Trauma Association at birthtraumaassociation.org.uk

For help and support with perinatal mental illness, contact PANDAS on 0808 1961 776