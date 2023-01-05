Lottie Moss shares a cryptic quote about ‘falling behind in life’ and struggling with ‘self-image’

Lottie Moss shared a cryptic quote about struggling with relationships, money and self-esteem, advising those who are “falling behind in life” not to remind them.

The OnlyFans model, 24, recently opened up to fans about the need to be ‘free’ after years of being ‘controlled’ by the ‘toxic’ fashion industry, and about the backlash caused by joining OnlyFans which led her to a state of depression.

And now supermodel Kate Moss’s younger sister has posted a mysterious, long-winded quote encouraging her fans that people struggling with their lives already know they are and don’t need to be told.

Lottie shared the story with her 557,000 followers on Instagram: “When someone falls behind in life, you don’t have to remind them. Believe me, they already know.

“If someone is unhealthy, they know it. If someone is struggling in their relationships, with money, with their self-image, they know it.

It’s what consumes their thoughts every day.

“What you should do for those who are struggling is not to scold, but to encourage. Tell them what’s good about their life, show them the potential you see.

“LOVE THEM WHERE THEY ARE.

“If we can’t see ourselves clearly, we need others to speak great of us. People don’t need you to tell them what’s wrong with their lives, they already know.

“They need you to reassure them that they can make it right.”

It comes after Lottie revealed she got a tattoo on her face as a way of “expressing that I’m free” after embarking on a “self-discovery journey.”

In a candid new chat with Glamor magazineLottie described her years of feeling traumatized after shaming a young model, before later stepping back from the industry and launching a successful career on the X-rated subscription site OnlyFans.

After falling into a state of depression and self-medicating with booze and drugs to quell her anxiety amid the backlash of joining OnlyFans, Lottie entered rehab earlier this year.

Lottie told the publication that after finally finding the peace and freedom of her past life, she got the tattoo to symbolize her newfound liberation from years of feeling oppressed in an “intense industry.”

The 24-year-old also recently revealed that she has never had a close relationship with supermodel sister Kate.

She also claims that her status as a fashion icon caused abandonment issues as she struggled to build her own career in the same industry.

The young model seemed to follow Kate’s fast track after signing with internationally respected London-based Storm Management at the age of 14 – the age when her sister was first discovered by the same agency.

High-fashion catwalks have been replaced by racy online content and the potentially lucrative website OnlyFans, where Lottie claims she’s finally stepped out of her sister’s long shadow as she expresses herself to a like-minded community of free-spirited, X-rated models.

Most recently, Lottie made sure to grab the attention of her Instagram followers when she shared nude photos on Friday as it was reported that she made over £1 million in a year from her OnlyFans subscriptions.

The model, 24, looked sensational as she sat with her back to the camera as she dipped her legs in the pool.

She held her long blonde hair over her head as the warm sunshine beat against her skin.