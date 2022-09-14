Lost innocence | Financial Times

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign Up here to receive the newsletter directly to your inbox every weekday

An unpleasant encounter with reality

The market had expected – perhaps ‘hoped’ is a better word – that the favorable July CPI inflation would be followed by an even more favorable one for August. As we all know by now, this did not happen. Not at all. As a result, a chart of month-over-month change in core CPI now shows no noticeable downward trend over the past year. Inflation is certainly not rising. But it doesn’t look like it’s falling either:

The market reacted yesterday by adjusting its expectations for Federal Reserve policy and lowering the prices of risky assets. The Fed’s “terminal” or estimated peak interest rate, which is expected to arrive early next year, rose 28 basis points to 4.31 percent. On Monday, the futures market had no chance of a 100 basis point hike in interest rates when the central bank meets next week. On Tuesday evening, it estimated the changes at one in three. The short end of the yield curve jumped, deepening the 2- and 10-year yield inversion. The shares were choked. The Nasdaq lost more than 5 percent. Every sector fell sharply.

An overreaction? In a sense, yes: there was nothing in the August report that should have fundamentally changed the balance of risks facing the market. Before the report, there were good reasons to believe that inflation will soon decline. They stay healthy. But the market had been over-optimistic about what the path to lower inflation would look like, ignoring the Fed’s stern statements of intent. Tuesday’s defeat seems less like taking in new information than a loss of naivety.

Whatever happens to inflation over the next two years, a lot of volatility in price indices is a certainty. Reiterating what Unhedged has written before, there is no such thing as high and stable inflation. Even if inflation falls from here, the decline will not be smooth. Here’s a chart of the core CPI in the last major inflation episode, in the early 1980s. It was characterized by nauseating fluctuations from month to month:

This time, the August numbers won’t be the last surprise. At the same time, however, we know that core CPI is a kind of lagging indicator. It’s clear, as Unhedged wrote yesterday, that housing inflation has nearly declined. Housing deflation is indeed imminent. But it will most likely be next year before this shift becomes visible in the CPI numbers. In front of August, daycare inflation was up 0.07 percent from July, a new high for this cycle. And shelter has a 33 percent weighting in the index.

Disinflationary flags are also waving outside the homes. “We can see disinflation everywhere except in the official CPI stats,” Capital Economics’s Paul Ashworth wrote to clients on Tuesday. When I asked for details, he noted that “the prices of travel services – airfare – are falling. The dollar is rising, shipping costs are falling. The normalization of supplier delivery indices suggests that shortages are decreasing, retailers are complaining that they are stuck with too much inventory. Auction prices for used cars are falling.”

The problem – both before and after Tuesday’s bad numbers – is wages, which are up about 6 percent or more (depending on your measure) against the backdrop of an ongoing tight labor market. The fact that services inflation (excluding childcare) remained high in August is a reminder of this. As long as wages are high, the possibility of a wage-price spiral cannot be ruled out, and the Fed cannot pull out.

Readers may want to go back and reread Fed Chairman Jay Powell’s recent book speech at Jackson Hole. It suddenly looks forward-looking. A few excerpts set the tone:

Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth. In addition , there is very likely to be some easing in labor market conditions . . . longer-term neutral estimates are no place to stop or pause. . . The historic record strongly warns against premature policy easing. . . Our deliberations and decisions about monetary policy build on what we have learned about inflation dynamics, both from the high and volatile inflation of the 1970s and 1980s. . . longer-term inflation expectations appear to remain well anchored. . . But that is no cause for complacency, as inflation has been well above our target for quite some time. . . The longer the current period of high inflation lasts, the more likely expectations of higher inflation become entrenched. . . we have to hold on until the job is done

One CPI report, benign or malicious, would never affect the Fed. Whether they’re stuck at 75 or moving up to 100, the central bank knows it still has a long way to go. Until wages and prices that track wages are way down, they won’t turn. Why would they?

