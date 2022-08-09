Lori Loughlin gets judge’s approval to go to Canada for film … still needs clearance from country

Lori Loughlin has received permission from a judge to travel to Canada to shoot a film, but officials in the country can still block her entry.

Loughlin, 58, has been offered an offer to appear in a film being shot in Canada, TMZ reported after reviewing court documents in the case.

The Queens, New York-born actress told the court that the project would be filmed between mid-September and early October.

A judge approved Loughlin’s travel request, but she still needs approval from Canadian officials, which could pose a challenge after she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in May 2020 in connection with the university’s admissions scandal. She remains on probation in the incident.

The Canadian government has in the past denied access to celebrities with criminal records, including Chris Brown and The Game.

According to US WeeklyLoughlin will have to apply for a Canadian temporary residency permit to work there.

The Full House star and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 59, were indicted in 2019 over allegations that they paid Rick Singer $500,000 to let the University of Southern California recruit their daughters Isabella Rose, 23, and Olivia Jade. , 22, joined the school’s rowing team despite having no background in sports.

The Full House star and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 59, were spotted in Boston in 2019 during court proceedings in the university’s admissions scandal

In May 2020, the celeb couple pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the case. Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service after the guilty plea. She began her sentence in a federal prison in Dublin, California in October 2020 and was released in December.

Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison with a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. He started his prison sentence in November 2020 and was transferred to house arrest in April 2021, about a month before his sentence ended.

Professionally, Loughlin’s legal troubles kept her from making it to Fuller House’s fifth season, and her return to the small screen came late last year in a two-part Christmas special for Hallmark titled When Hope Calls.

Loughlin appeared on her first red carpet after the scandal earlier this summer, when she was at RJ’s Place for the DesignCare 2022 Gala in Los Angeles in June.

The event benefited the HollyRod Foundationthat is the nonprofit organization of actress Holly Robinson Peete and husband Rodney Peete, focused on helping families affected by a diagnosis of autism or Parkinson’s disease by a loved one.