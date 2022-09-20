Lorde’s sexy new look! The singer, 25, models a hot pink bra that flashes her toned tummy in Vegas

New Zealand singing sensation Lorde has definitely changed her image.

Performing in Las Vegas this weekend, the 25-year-old crooner showcased a brand new look that’s a 180 from when she first hit the scene with her dark hair and chic nerd look for Royals.

The crooner went to Hollywood with pale blond hair and a bright pink outfit that consisted of a bra top and tight pants.

She performed on Day 2 of the Life Is Beautiful Music Festival in downtown Las Vegas.

The bra was skimpy with thin straps and a small cup shape that didn’t cover much. Her tight tummy also flashed because she had straps over her tummy.

Black boots seemed sensible as she was all over the stage which gave the fans quite a show.

Her pants also emphasized her long, muscular legs.

The singer appeared to be in the best shape of her life as she commanded the stage as she released her hit songs like Royals.

In June, Lorde said the response to “Solar Power” was “really confusing” and “painful.”

The singer spent days alone on gigs watching TV and taking sleeping pills during a rollercoaster year of the ‘highest of highs’ and ‘lowest of lows’, while overjoyed that she’s turned a corner and is now spending her days exploring cities. , ‘walk miles, eat gelato in the dark’ and ‘find little wine bars’.

Opening up to fans in her latest email newsletter, the 25-year-old star said: ‘I can honestly say’ [this] has been the year with the highest highs and the lowest lows I’ve ever experienced.

Here too she looked amazing: Lorde performed on day 1 of the Primavera Sound Los Angeles music festival at Historic Los Angeles Park in Los Angeles

‘It took a while for people to get the album’ [‘Solar Power’] – I still get emails every day from people just getting started! – and that reaction was really confusing and sometimes painful to deal with in the beginning.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself and how I’m perceived by making and releasing this album, and I feel significantly more connected and alive in my art practice and life than virtually ever before. Sounds dry but true!!!’

Revealing how she’s overcome personal issues, she added, “I’ve been able to work through some big personal things that made it pretty hard for me to do things like travel or play shows without getting completely overwhelmed.

‘I used to sit alone in my hotel room on show days, binge-watching ‘Bake Off’, Ambien and Vitamin D on the bed, my skin pale, my stomach knotted with fear.

With darker hair: she was seen with her brown locks while in bikini for her music video

“Nowadays I’m out the door in every city, walking miles, eating ice cream in the dark, finding small wine bars, trying on vintage clothes in secret streets, laughing with friends and playing better shows for you as a result. So yes. Thanks for everything.’

She also recounted a conversation she had with a friend recently about “Solar” and realized it was “made between peaks.”

She continued: ‘She said that it is clearly one of those works that is made between peaks, the kind that is sometimes necessary for creators, no less precious, in fact there can be no peaks at all without such works.

“I think this applies to the record. I had to go down, roll a neon ball through the tall grass and see what happened.’