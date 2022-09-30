London Irish’s clash with Bath brings rugby’s first belated battle of the Joseph brothers

If the train strikes don’t ruin their plans, 20 members of the Joseph family should be at Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday for the belated first meeting between Jonathan and Will.

They have all waited a long time for this momentous occasion, so there is a deep sense of anticipation, not least for the brothers themselves. Anticipation and motivation.

While the siblings have mutual respect, they’re both ready to launch their rivalry on the pitch, as Will’s London Irish take on Jonathan’s Bath.

Brothers Jonathan and Will Joseph face each other for the first time this weekend

When the couple meet Sports post at their parents’ home in Berkshire to discuss the game, their careers and each other, there is nothing that can be taken as nonsense, but there is optimistic intentions on both sides.

‘We’ve been waiting for it for a while,’ says Jonathan, the older brother – 31 years old and a veterans center with half a century of English caps to his name.

“Two years ago, Will was sitting on the couch and couldn’t get in. He should be ashamed! Then we were supposed to start against each other, but he got injured. That’s where he was bottled! So it’s finally here.’

“I thought I’d wait until you were a few years older,” says Will – who just turned 20 and made his test debut in July, after a handful of appearances for Irish.

“I come in now, ready for the challenge. We’ll both be in the wide channels so I’m sure we’ll see each other and have a little chat – a little brotherly love! I’ll make sure to visit you a few times, just to see if you’re up for it.’

“Good luck with it,” says Jonathan. “Because of the age difference, nothing has happened before. We’ve always said it would be fun to play against each other. We have the chance this weekend.

Will’s London Irish take on Jonathan’s Bath at Brentford Community Stadium this weekend

“We played a little tennis when we were younger, but I always beat him!”

“Everything is going to change this weekend,” Will says.

“We’ll see,” comes the reply from across the couch.

For Will, Saturday’s game is a chance to make a statement about his own credentials, having grown up with constant comparisons to the brother whose path he followed, through Millfield School and on to Exiles academy.

Similarities have been emphasized every step of the way, even when he joined the England squad and shared a room with Jonny May, who said: ‘He looks like JJ, he walks like JJ and he runs like JJ.’

“Yeah, I’ve had that many times,” Will says. “The first time I went to camp I was laying on one of the physio beds and Jonny was basically saying, ‘Wow, you’re literally sitting the exact same way JJ would sit and talk the exact same way’.

“I’d still say I’m me and that’s why I’m looking forward to this weekend. I’ve always been known as JJ’s little brother and that was hard for me when I was younger.

Will Joseph, 20, joined London Irish in 2021 and has since won a call-up to the England squad

“There will still be the comparison, but hopefully I can stand a little less in his shadow and be known as Will Joseph.” Jonathan adds: ‘I recognize a lot of myself in him.’

He spoke about the well-known combination of X-factor and the composure to make good decisions under pressure and avoid mistakes – essential ingredients for rising to international level. But are they also similar characters?

Ex-London Irish star Jonathan Joseph, 31, has been playing in Bath for almost a decade

‘Yes and no. I’m the firstborn, so I’m a little…’

“A little more arrogant,” Will jokes. “A little more privileged!”

“Yes, yes,” says Jonathan. “And he’s the last of four. Alex, our other brother, his twin sister, has special needs, so when he was a kid, Will would always go after Alex. So Will is the perfect boy.

“He would go to the tennis club and there would be a situation with Alex, so Mom would be an hour and a half late to pick him up and he would just be like, ‘It is what it is’.

“Not much gets under his skin when I’d scream – a real diva!”

In fact, Jonathan soon dispels Will’s “perfect brother” halo by embarrassing him with a story. It was in response to a question about how close they are and Will’s explanation that the period of Covid-related disruption in 2020 had in fact allowed them to spend more time together.

“I’d say we’ve definitely gotten a lot closer over the past three years,” Will says. “Spending time with J in lockdown was good because we hadn’t seen each other much when I was growing up.”

Jonathan intervenes to ask, “But how did that circumstance come about?”

Will answered awkwardly, “Well, school just ended and he came to pick me up…”

The siblings admitted there was a lot of nonsense talking prior to their Saturday showdown

But Jonathan didn’t let him off the track so easily, adding: ‘Did it? I got a call from Will asking to pick him up. It was the day before he was to break up.

“So I drove to Millfield and he got in the car. He said: ‘I am suspended’.

“Actually, they knew the school was going to close and it was probably the last time they’d all be together, all his school friends, so a few of them went to the pub for a few drinks. They were suspended for that, but that gave us a chance.

“It worked out great, because I took it to my house and said, ‘You might as well stay for a few days.’ Then the lockdown happened, so he ended up staying for three months. It was so much fun. It was probably the first time we really bonded.

“I went to boarding school when he was quite young, then I started my career, then he went to boarding school, so our paths almost never crossed. He came to my weird game and I to his weird game, but we only had a few hours together at a time.’

With sister Hannah forging a netball career, which also saw her represent England, the Josephs have established a one-generation sports dynasty.

“Our household was crazy,” says Jonathan. “It was so hectic. Fair game to Mom and Dad, they would drive us anywhere.”

Jonathan is happy the sibling match has ‘finally’ started after an injury ruined their last chance

Also fair for them to supply the right genes? “Yeah, it seems to be the magic potion,” he adds.

Will grew up wanting to imitate his brother, seeing his professional progress. “When I was younger, I really idolized him. I loved the way he played and I always thought, ‘That’s what I wanted to do’.

“When he was with Irish, I remember going to pretty much every game and really looking forward to it. One I remember very well was against Sale. He scored two tries in the last 15 minutes — one was an interception attempt and that was pretty special.’

The sibling comparison was reversed a few months ago when Jonathan made sure to watch Will’s debut in England – taking his place against the Wallabies in Brisbane – from afar. He was unable to attend in person due to an important social event in Spain.

Will says, “J was at his bachelorette party and I remember telling him I’d be involved over the weekend, so he just said, ‘For God’s sake, I’ll have to rearrange my plans and get up early to see you ‘! I called him after the game and he was enjoying himself with all his mates.’

“I was in Marbella,” says Jonathan. “I was in a bar watching his debut. It was such a nice feeling to see him coming.

“It was a strange emotion for me. I’m not really an emotional kid, but it felt good to see my brother there.

Will said, ‘We’ll be in the wide channels so I’m sure we’ll see each other and have a little chat’

“He has exceeded expectations. I always knew he was going to be good, but I didn’t think he would get to this point so quickly.

“I remember watching his first few matches and being so impressed with his ability to not make a lot of mistakes, yet show an incredible X factor and do the right things at the right time.

“It has gotten better and better over time. Being on the UK tour will have helped him immensely; play with great players, learn from them and learn from Eddie (Jones).’

Jonathan and his Bath teammates will be on high alert today over the threat posed by Will and the other newcomer to the exiles in the English ranks, Henry Arundell.

The number 13 of the visitors will try to beat his brother, but what about the chance to play side by side one day – could that happen?

“Maybe Baabaas,” Will says. “Yeah, maybe for the Barbarians,” agrees Jonathan. ‘I don’t know. We will see. It should be with England or one of our moving clubs.’

For now, they are preparing to be respectful but devoted rivals. And 20 family members will sit in the stands with loyalties torn as they enjoy an in-depth family event.