Liz Truss’s popularity rating plunges below Boris and Jeremy Corbyn

Liz Truss was dealt another blow today as a poll showed her popularity has dipped below the record lows of Boris Johnson and even Jeremy Corbyn.

YouGov polls found the Prime Minister has a net approval rating of minus 59 – even worse than -53 for Mr Johnson before his resignation.

Her score was also below the -55 the firm found for the hard-left former Labor leader in June 2019, months before his party suffered its worst election defeat in a generation.

Just 14 per cent now have a favorable impression of Mrs Truss, according to the YouGov poll, which was conducted at the weekend before the 45p rate U-turn. This should be compared with 26 per cent. in mid-September.

It is the latest grim sign for Mrs Truss after other polls recently put Labor on course for a landslide at the next election – albeit potentially two years away – with the Tories up to 33 points behind. A Redfield & Wilton survey yesterday suggested they were behind by 38 points in the Red Wall.

YouGov found Mrs Truss’ rating was below the lowest for Jeremy Corbyn (left) and Boris Johnson (right)

Mrs Truss faces a make-or-break moment just a month into her premiership today as she tries to unite warring Tories with her main conference speech.

After a rally in Birmingham marred by divisions over tax rates and benefits, the Prime Minister will call on her troops to get behind her vision of ‘a new Britain for a new era’.

She will insist they ignore the noise from those who disagree with her policies, saying that “when there is change, there is disruption”.

‘Not everyone will be in favor,’ she will say. ‘But everyone will benefit from the result – a growing economy and a better future.’

However, the message comes against the backdrop of one of the most chaotic Tory conferences in memory, where the government’s collective responsibility has almost completely crumbled. The mood has been darkened by a series of opinion polls showing Labor heading for a landslide election victory.

Mrs Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng staunchly defended the scrapping of the 45p top tax on Sunday, despite the mini-budget sparking chaos in the markets.

But within 24 hours they had been forced to reverse and drop the idea, following a rebellion led by Michael Gove.

A Redfield & Wilton poll yesterday suggested the Tories trail by 38 points in the Red Wall

Then there was a meltdown over the plan to introduce a real cut in benefits, with Commons leader Penny Mordaunt openly saying she wanted to see handouts raised in line with inflation.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman hit back at Mr Gove for attempting a ‘coup’ and lashed out that she was ‘disappointed’ that Mrs Truss had abandoned her intention to scrap the 45p rate.

Ms Braverman also told a fringe event last night that she wanted to pull Britain out of the European Convention on Human Rights – something that drew a blow from No10, who pointed out it is not government policy.