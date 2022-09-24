Liz Truss sparks cabinet row with plan to increase migrant numbers to Britain

Liz Truss plans to increase the number of migrants to Britain by easing immigration rules as part of her mission to boost economic growth.

The prime minister faces resistance from her cabinet colleagues to a move that would fill the labor shortage by allowing companies to hire more foreign workers.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, Kemi Badenoch, the Secretary of Commerce and Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Secretary of State, oppose the measure, the Times reported.

But Mr Rees-Mogg is ready for the expansion of the The government’s job shortage list, if it can be shown, will increase GDP per capita.

Businesses are frustrated that the skilled work visa system is not responding enough to the shortages they have experienced and Ms Truss has been dealing with industry demand for more migrant workers.

Ms. Truss has maintained that she is “unashamed” in “focusing relentlessly on economic growth,” even if that means pursuing unpopular policies.

And she may also have an immigration ally of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who agrees with Ms Truss on this move.

A senior government source told the Times: “There is an opinion within the Treasury that migration is good for growth. That is a view that seems to be shared by the Prime Minister and the Chancellor.

“We cannot tear up our immigration rules. People who voted for Brexit want to see controlled migration.”

It is clear that Nadhim Zahawi, the Cabinet Office minister, who chaired a meeting on the proposals, is also in favor of the list changes, along with Ranil Jayawardena, the environment secretary.

Ms Badenoch is reportedly opposed to a ‘freedom of movement’ agreement with India as a way of concluding a trade deal.

Ms Truss has been dealing with the demand from the industry to grant visas to more migrant workers to come to the UK.

Downing Street did not deny that the Prime Minister plans to liberalize routes to allow foreign workers to move to the UK, as first reported in The Sun.

During her campaign for Tory leadership, Ms Truss pledged to tackle agricultural labor shortages – caused in part by post-Brexit restrictions on freedom of movement and exacerbated by the pandemic – with a short-term extension of the seasonal worker scheme.

A recent government report warned that such shortages hit the food and agriculture sectors hard, forcing farmers to often cull healthy pigs and leave fruit to rot in the fields.

The seasonal worker programme, first launched in 2019, will temporarily allow 40,000 foreign workers to work in the UK for seasonal positions in the horticultural and poultry sectors.

The limit is expected to be lifted and the six-month term extended, according to The Sun.

The Times also reports that it will be addressed on seasonal agricultural workers and that more occupations will be added to the list, including broadband engineers, to meet the government’s deadline to ensure 85 percent of British homes are fully has fiber broadband available.

There is also a suggestion that she would change the strict requirements around the English language for visa applicants. And it is said that there is also a plan for a new visa that will allow entry to graduates of the top 50 or top 100 universities worldwide.

A No 10 source said: ‘We need to take action so that we have the right skills that the economy, including the rural economy, needs to boost growth.

‘That will increase in some areas and shrink in others. As the Prime Minister has made clear, we also want to see people who are economically inactive back to work.’

The government is expected to present its migration reform plan later this year. It appears to be a pivot away from Boris Johnson’s stance on immigration and may anger some Brexit voters.

The prime minister today also promises to unleash a “decade of dynamism” as she defends Friday’s budget against criticism of tax cuts for higher income earners.

In his striking announcement to the House of Commons, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng scrapped the top tax rate of 45p and cut 1p from the base rate in the largest package of tax cuts by a British government in half a century.

The move is part of a ‘dash for growth’ aimed at boosting the economy – and increasing the Tories’ chances of winning the next election.

Ms. Truss makes her first public comments on the so-called ‘mini-Budget’ – which also included cuts in stamp duties, national insurance and corporate taxes – and promises that her administration will be governed by ‘making hard choices and doing things differently’ from her Tory predecessors in No. 10, adding, “We will usher in a decade of dynamism by relentlessly focusing on economic growth.”

Ms Truss rejected criticism that the £45bn in measures would disproportionately benefit the rich: ‘Growth means families have more money in their pockets, more people can work in well-paid jobs and more companies can invest in their future.

“It provides more money to fund our public services, such as schools, the NHS and the police.

“We will make no apologies for this endeavor… Everything we do will be measured against whether it helps or hinders our economy from growing.”