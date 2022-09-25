Liz Truss insists UK relationship with the US is ‘still special’

<!–

Liz Truss vowed today to make the “special relationship” between the UK and the US “even more special” amid claims of a freeze in transatlantic relaxation.

In an interview on CNN’s State Of The Union program, the Prime Minister was asked about concerns in the administration of US President Joe Biden that she does not share the same belief in the special relationship as some of her predecessors in No. 10.

She and Mr Biden met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last week to discuss issues such as the political collapse in Northern Ireland and the war in Ukraine.

“I think our relationship is special and is becoming increasingly important at a time when we are faced with threats from Russia and increased assertiveness from China,” Ms Truss told US broadcaster.

“I am determined that we will make the special relationship even more special in the coming years.”

She said she is a “huge fan” of the US, adding: “We are acting as an alliance to fight an absolutely terrible war created by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin”.

She added that the West should not listen to Vladimir Putin’s “saber clatter” and “false threats” to unleash its nuclear arsenal.

Last week he announced the mobilization of 300,000 reservists as Russia suffered heavy casualties in its invasion.

The prime minister was asked how the West should respond to the Russian president’s partial military mobilization and warned that his country would use “all available means” to protect itself.

She told CNN’s State Of The Union program, “We shouldn’t listen to his chatter and his false threats.

“Instead, we must continue to impose sanctions on Russia and continue to support the Ukrainians, because if Putin is allowed to succeed, it would not only send a terrible message in Europe and of course enormous threats to the Ukrainian people. itself, but it would also send a message to other authoritarian regimes around the world that it is somehow acceptable to… invade a sovereign nation.

“So that’s why it’s so important that we remain resolute, we don’t listen to the saber-clattering we hear from Putin, and we continue to support the Ukrainians to the fullest.”

Truss’s first meeting with Joe Biden in Washington suggested the term “special relationship” could be phased out as her new foreign policy ethos launched.

The president did not utter the words Winston Churchill first used in bilateral talks, but told her, “You are our closest ally in the world.”

The White House denied that the term was “retired,” but offered to suspend its use, with an official saying, “We’ll shut it down until we can figure out what’s going on.”

However, the exchange was in stark contrast to when Miss Truss hit number 10 earlier this month.

At the time, Mr Biden said he looked forward to deepening “the special relationship” between the two nations.

Although he has used the phrase in his dealings with Boris Johnson before, the former prime minister has suggested scrapping the term as it risks sounding “needy and weak.”