Liz Truss has been warned over ‘unforced errors’

Cabinet ministers have warned Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng to stop the ‘mined errors’ that blighted the Conservative Party’s annual conference.

One said the chancellor had been taught a ‘very painful lesson’ over the ‘disturbed’ handling of the emergency budget, which led to a dramatic U-turn on plans to scrap the 45p top rate.

Another blamed the prime minister for cabinet infighting over plans to push the benefits bill and said ministers had received no guidance from No 10 on what the government was trying to achieve.

The Tories’ annual gathering in Birmingham was marred by U-turns and infighting, with ministers sparring in public and Home Secretary Suella Braverman accusing Michael Gove of attempting a ‘coup’.

Liz Truss’s first month as Tory party leader has been dominated by U-turns and infighting

Her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, pictured, was forced to reverse a controversial plan

The Tories’ annual gathering in Birmingham was marred by U-turns and infighting, with ministers sparring in public and Home Secretary Suella Braverman accusing Michael Gove of attempting a ‘coup’

A Cabinet source said Mr Kwarteng had bungled his emergency budget by failing to prepare the ground for his £45 billion tax cut plan at a time when the Bank of England is struggling to contain inflation.

Last month’s statement by the chancellor triggered a sudden fall in the pound and was blamed for triggering a big jump in the cost of government borrowing.

“Kwasi has had a very painful lesson – I just hope he’s learned from it,” the source said.

“There are good arguments for scrapping the 45p rate, but now is not the time, and in any case he didn’t make it.

‘He has told us he wants fiscal discipline and restraint in spending, but again he barely mentioned it in the budget and so the markets conclude he doesn’t care.

“So, even after the markets get spooked, he goes back out and says there’s more to come.

‘It’s just naive – he has to understand, and I hope he does now, that when you’re chancellor the markets listen to every syllable. We cannot afford any more unforced errors.’

Another minister blamed the Prime Minister for the public row over whether to raise benefits in line with earnings rather than inflation in a bid to save £7bn.

Miss Truss has told allies the plan is ‘justifiable’ and argues it is unfair to ask working people who will get an average pay rise of 5 per cent this year to pay higher taxes to fund a 10 per cent rise too performance demanding.

But Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and Welsh minister Robert Buckland have both spoken out against the idea in recent days.

Michael Gove has been critical of the right-wing swing in the Tory party since Mrs Truss took over

Miss Mordaunt said benefit claimants should get a 10 per cent rise and said it would be wrong to ‘try to help people with one hand and take away with the other’.

Her intervention prompted Downing Street to warn ministers to keep their thoughts private.

Conservative party leader Jake Berry said: “A decision should be made collectively and whatever people’s own views are, the arena for discussion is the cabinet room and that’s where those discussions should stay.” But a Cabinet source said Miss Truss had made no effort to inform senior ministers of what she had planned. “To be fair to Penny, we’ve been kept in the dark about all of this,” the source said.

“There has been no discussion in the cabinet about benefits and we have not been given a line to take. As with the tax cuts in the budget, we have been kept in the dark.

“Obviously it is better if we speak with one voice. But it would be much easier to communicate the Government’s strategy if No 10 told us what it is.’

In a further outbreak of Tory infighting yesterday, former culture secretary Nadine Dorries accused the government of ‘swinging to the right’ – and warned the Conservatives would lose the next election unless Miss Truss returned to the principles of Boris Johnson’s 2019 manifesto.

Calling for a ‘reconsideration’, Ms Dorries said: ‘I understand we need to boost growth, but you don’t do that by throwing the baby out with the bath water.

‘You don’t win elections by lurching to the right and deserting the middle ground for Keir Starmer to plant his flag on.’

Berry said: ‘I have seen some of the comments from Nadine. Some of them I don’t understand, and some of them I don’t agree with’.

