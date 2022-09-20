Liz Truss hails ‘public warmth’ for King Charles

<!–

Liz Truss has praised the “public warmth” for King Charles after the “huge outpouring of love” for the Queen.

The prime minister supported the new monarch as he began the daunting task of following his late mother’s 70-year reign.

Mrs Truss insisted the King had the support of the British people, who had shown their affection for the Royal Family over the past two weeks.

The comments came as the Prime Minister was on his way to New York to attend the UN General Assembly, just hours after he delivered a lecture at the Queen’s funeral.

She told journalists who traveled with her: ‘It has been a momentous period and a period of great sorrow and sorrow in the UK and I think you have seen an enormous outpouring of love and affection for her late Majesty as well as a tremendous amount of of warmth towards King Charles III.

Liz Truss (right) supported King Charles (left) as he embarked on the daunting task of following his late mother’s record of 70-year reign

‘And I’ve traveled all over the country – Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff – and the streets are packed.

“Today we saw such tremendous public support at the funeral and I have seen it from world leaders who have come to London in unprecedented numbers.”

The Queen died just 48 hours after she oversaw the transfer of power from Boris Johnson to Mrs Truss in Balmoral this month.

Her sudden death put the new prime minister’s premiership on hold and put her in the spotlight at a time of national grief.

But the prime minister shrugged off the impact of the national mourning period on her own government plans.

And she paid tribute to the civil service for the years of painstaking preparation needed to plan the state funeral.

She added: “From my own point of view, I am deeply honored to have been invited by Her Majesty the Queen to form a government in one of her latest acts.

“Since then I have had two audiences with His Majesty and what I have seen is an enormous outpouring of public warmth and support for him and for the entire Royal Family.”