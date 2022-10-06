Liz Truss facing backlash as PM cuts ties with mastermind of Tories’ 2019 election triumph

<!–

Liz Truss is facing a backlash after she cut ties with the Australian political strategist who masterminded the Tories’ 2019 election triumph.

Isaac Levido is said to have been dropped from his role at Conservative Party HQ as the Prime Minister conducts a reshuffle ahead of the next election.

Former Number 10 staff who worked with Mr Levido to help deliver the Tories’ 80-seat majority in 2019 told Ms Truss she had made a “monumental mistake”.

Senior party figures and Tory MPs are also said to be furious at the decision.

News of Mr Levido’s departure comes at a time when Mrs Truss’s premiership is under severe pressure after her mini-Budget fiasco and after a chaotic party conference in Birmingham.

Sir. Levido is a protege of Australian election guru Sir Lynton Crosby.

He and his business partner, the pollster Michael Brooks, were widely credited as the architects of the Tories’ victorious 2019 election campaign.

The campaign’s ‘Get Brexit Done’ mantra saw former Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliver the party’s biggest majority since the 1980s.

Levido was credited with playing a key role in persuading Labor voters in ‘Red Wall’ seats to switch their support to the Tories, which proved crucial to Mr Johnson’s success.

As the size of the Conservatives’ victory became apparent on election night in December 2019, officials at party headquarters were revealed to have started shouting ‘Oh Isaac Levido!’ to the tune of ‘Seven Nation Army’ by The White Stripes.

According to GuardianLevido’s departure has cleared the way for Mark Fullbrook, who is Mrs Truss’s chief of staff, to lead the Tories’ next election campaign.

Angry party figures highlighted Mr Fullbrook’s previous role in Tory peer Zac Goldsmith’s disastrous bid to become London mayor, a campaign branded ‘racist’ by critics.

A senior Conservative source told the paper: ‘This would be an indefensible decision at any time.

‘Isaac and his team took the Conservatives to our best result since the 1980s, whereas Mark Fullbrook’s last campaign lost the London mayoral race badly.

“That Liz Truss should leave Isaac and hand a lucrative contract to her chief of staff who believes in beggars, especially given the chaos of the last few days in Birmingham.

‘I have yet to speak to anyone who thinks this is anything but crazy.’

Lee Cain, who was Mr Johnson’s communications director during the 2019 election, wrote on Twitter: ‘Isaac Levido and Michael Brooks spearheaded the best election campaign in decades. This is a monumental mistake.’

Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s estranged former chief adviser, highlighted Mr Levido’s role in Number 10 during the Covid pandemic.

‘We worked very closely together. He is very good. He also really helped the country with the Covid meltdown,’ Mr Cummings tweeted.

He added that Mr Levido’s exit had confirmed that the team around Ms Truss, who he refers to as ‘the human hand grenade’, was unable to ‘escape its own blast radius’.