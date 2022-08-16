WhatsNew2Day
Liz Cheney and the Fate of the 10 Republicans Who Defied Trump

Politics
By Jacky

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, will face Republican primary voters on Tuesday. mr. Trump made it his vengeful mission to force these Republicans out of Congress. And he’s been largely successful: Seven have either been beaten in primary races or have chosen not to run at all. Only two have survived their primaries, and Mrs. Cheney is the last whose fate has yet to be decided.

Here are the details on how each of those lawmakers did it.

Facing a Primary on Tuesday

Primary on Aug 16, 2022

Representative Liz Cheney

Wyo At-Large District

Primary on Aug 16, 2022

When it came time to vote on impeachment, Ms. Cheney explained her decision by saying that Mr Trump’s role in the insurgency “caused death and destruction in our republic’s most sacred space.” She leaned vigorously in that position for the next 18 months.

The three who lost their primaries

Photo of Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler

Lost on August 9, 2022

Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler

Wash. Third District

Lost on August 9, 2022

Mr. Trump backed Joe Kent, a veteran of the Army Special Forces, in the primaries against Ms. Herrera Beutler, and she admitted defeat.

Photo by Representative Peter Meijer

Lost Aug 2, 2022

Representative Peter Meijer

Mich. Third District

Lost Aug 2, 2022

Mr. Meijer was narrowly ousted this month in a Republican primary by John Gibbs, a former Trump administration official who supported the former president.

Photo by Representative Tom Rice

Lost June 14, 2022

Representative Tom Rice

SC Seventh District

Lost June 14, 2022

mr. Rice campaigned twice for Mr. Trump. He voted twice for Mr. Trump. When he decided that the Capitol riots were unforgivable, his opponent was backed by Mr. Trump. That challenger, Russell Fry, a state legislator, defeated him.

The four who are retiring

Photo of Representative Fred Upton

Announced on April 5, 2022

Representative Fred Upton

Mich. Sixth District

Announced on April 5, 2022

Mr. Upton decided to leave Congress after more than 30 years rather than face a Trump-backed primary challenger in a negative, expensive campaign while facing death threats.

Photo by Representative John Katko

Announced January 14, 2022

Representative John Katko

NY 24th District

Announced January 14, 2022

Katko’s impeachment vote, plus his support for other bipartisan bills, infuriated his party’s right wing. Almost exactly a year after his impeachment vote, Mr. Katko that he would waive a re-election campaign.

Photo by Representative Adam Kinzinger

Announced on October 29, 2021

Representative Adam Kinzinger

Fig. 16th district

Announced on October 29, 2021

Mr Kinzinger announced his retirement amid death threats from voters and hostility from Republican colleagues. Like Ms. Cheney, he has played a prominent role on the committee investigating Mr Trump’s role in the Capitol riots.

Photo by Representative Anthony Gonzalez

Announced on September 16, 2021

Representative Anthony Gonzalez

Ohio’s 16th District

Announced on September 16, 2021

Mr Gonzalez was the first victim of this group when he said in September that he had been inundated with threats, feared for the safety of his wife and children, and would rather retire than face a brutal primary.

The two still stand

Photo by Representative Dan Newhouse

Advanced Aug 5, 2022

Representative Dan Newhouse

Used to be. Fourth District

Advanced Aug 5, 2022

Mr. Newhouse survived his Trump-backed opponent in large part thanks to an open primary in Washington in which candidates from each party compete in a single qualifier, with the top two voters advancing to the November general election.

Photo by Representative David Valadao

Advanced June 24, 2022

Representative David Valadao

California’s 22nd District

Advanced June 24, 2022

Mr. Valadao is the unicorn of this bunch: Despite calling Mr. Trump “unquestionably a driving force behind the catastrophic events” at the Capitol, he personally avoided being targeted by the former president.

