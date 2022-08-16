Liz Cheney and the Fate of the 10 Republicans Who Defied Trump
Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, will face Republican primary voters on Tuesday. mr. Trump made it his vengeful mission to force these Republicans out of Congress. And he’s been largely successful: Seven have either been beaten in primary races or have chosen not to run at all. Only two have survived their primaries, and Mrs. Cheney is the last whose fate has yet to be decided.
Here are the details on how each of those lawmakers did it.
Facing a Primary on Tuesday
Primary on Aug 16, 2022
Representative Liz Cheney
Wyo At-Large District
Primary on Aug 16, 2022
When it came time to vote on impeachment, Ms. Cheney explained her decision by saying that Mr Trump’s role in the insurgency “caused death and destruction in our republic’s most sacred space.” She leaned vigorously in that position for the next 18 months.
The three who lost their primaries
Lost on August 9, 2022
Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler
Wash. Third District
Lost on August 9, 2022
Mr. Trump backed Joe Kent, a veteran of the Army Special Forces, in the primaries against Ms. Herrera Beutler, and she admitted defeat.
Lost Aug 2, 2022
Representative Peter Meijer
Mich. Third District
Lost Aug 2, 2022
Mr. Meijer was narrowly ousted this month in a Republican primary by John Gibbs, a former Trump administration official who supported the former president.
Lost June 14, 2022
Representative Tom Rice
SC Seventh District
Lost June 14, 2022
mr. Rice campaigned twice for Mr. Trump. He voted twice for Mr. Trump. When he decided that the Capitol riots were unforgivable, his opponent was backed by Mr. Trump. That challenger, Russell Fry, a state legislator, defeated him.
The four who are retiring
Announced on April 5, 2022
Representative Fred Upton
Mich. Sixth District
Announced on April 5, 2022
Mr. Upton decided to leave Congress after more than 30 years rather than face a Trump-backed primary challenger in a negative, expensive campaign while facing death threats.
Announced January 14, 2022
Representative John Katko
NY 24th District
Announced January 14, 2022
Katko’s impeachment vote, plus his support for other bipartisan bills, infuriated his party’s right wing. Almost exactly a year after his impeachment vote, Mr. Katko that he would waive a re-election campaign.
Announced on October 29, 2021
Representative Adam Kinzinger
Fig. 16th district
Announced on October 29, 2021
Mr Kinzinger announced his retirement amid death threats from voters and hostility from Republican colleagues. Like Ms. Cheney, he has played a prominent role on the committee investigating Mr Trump’s role in the Capitol riots.
Announced on September 16, 2021
Representative Anthony Gonzalez
Ohio’s 16th District
Announced on September 16, 2021
Mr Gonzalez was the first victim of this group when he said in September that he had been inundated with threats, feared for the safety of his wife and children, and would rather retire than face a brutal primary.
The two still stand
Advanced Aug 5, 2022
Representative Dan Newhouse
Used to be. Fourth District
Advanced Aug 5, 2022
Mr. Newhouse survived his Trump-backed opponent in large part thanks to an open primary in Washington in which candidates from each party compete in a single qualifier, with the top two voters advancing to the November general election.
Advanced June 24, 2022
Representative David Valadao
California’s 22nd District
Advanced June 24, 2022
Mr. Valadao is the unicorn of this bunch: Despite calling Mr. Trump “unquestionably a driving force behind the catastrophic events” at the Capitol, he personally avoided being targeted by the former president.