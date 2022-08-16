Liz Cheney and the Fate of the 10 Republicans Who Defied Trump

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, will face Republican primary voters on Tuesday. mr. Trump made it his vengeful mission to force these Republicans out of Congress. And he’s been largely successful: Seven have either been beaten in primary races or have chosen not to run at all. Only two have survived their primaries, and Mrs. Cheney is the last whose fate has yet to be decided.

Here are the details on how each of those lawmakers did it.

Facing a Primary on Tuesday Representative Liz Cheney



Wyo At-Large District When it came time to vote on impeachment, Ms. Cheney explained her decision by saying that Mr Trump's role in the insurgency "caused death and destruction in our republic's most sacred space." She leaned vigorously in that position for the next 18 months.

The three who lost their primaries Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler



Wash. Third District Mr. Trump backed Joe Kent, a veteran of the Army Special Forces, in the primaries against Ms. Herrera Beutler, and she admitted defeat. Lost Aug 2, 2022 Representative Peter Meijer



Mich. Third District Mr. Meijer was narrowly ousted this month in a Republican primary by John Gibbs, a former Trump administration official who supported the former president. Lost June 14, 2022 Representative Tom Rice



SC Seventh District mr. Rice campaigned twice for Mr. Trump. He voted twice for Mr. Trump. When he decided that the Capitol riots were unforgivable, his opponent was backed by Mr. Trump. That challenger, Russell Fry, a state legislator, defeated him.

The four who are retiring Representative Fred Upton



Mich. Sixth District Mr. Upton decided to leave Congress after more than 30 years rather than face a Trump-backed primary challenger in a negative, expensive campaign while facing death threats. Announced January 14, 2022 Representative John Katko



NY 24th District Katko's impeachment vote, plus his support for other bipartisan bills, infuriated his party's right wing. Almost exactly a year after his impeachment vote, Mr. Katko that he would waive a re-election campaign. Announced on October 29, 2021 Representative Adam Kinzinger



Fig. 16th district Mr Kinzinger announced his retirement amid death threats from voters and hostility from Republican colleagues. Like Ms. Cheney, he has played a prominent role on the committee investigating Mr Trump's role in the Capitol riots. Announced on September 16, 2021 Representative Anthony Gonzalez



Ohio's 16th District Mr Gonzalez was the first victim of this group when he said in September that he had been inundated with threats, feared for the safety of his wife and children, and would rather retire than face a brutal primary.