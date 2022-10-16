Liverpool’s drug baron Curtis Warren ‘will be banned from WhatsApp’ when released from prison

A notorious Liverpool drug lord known as Britain’s Pablo Escobar will be banned from WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger on his release from prison next month, but will be allowed to travel abroad.

Curtis Warren, 59, who made a fortune of £200 million and has been linked to Colombian drug cartels, will also have to give a day’s notice if he wants to get into a friend’s car and will be banned from owning cryptocurrency.

The measures are some of the strictest ever imposed on a convict, but keeping him away from Liverpool, home of his drug empire, was seen as a “possible violation of human rights,” a National Crime Agency (NCA) source said. .

The NCA’s lifelong management team will be monitoring Warren, who was given a minimum 13-year term in 2009, to ensure he adheres to the measures and that if he doesn’t, he can be sent back inside. , the report said. The sun.

He must not be given assets worth more than £1,000, must provide details of who he is traveling with, when going abroad a week in advance.

Warren will also only be given one cell phone, one SIM card, and one phone number — to be made available to the NCA upon request, according to the mirror.

Warren, known as the “Cocky Watchman,” spent the early 1980s working as a nightclub bouncer before turning to armed robbery and international drug trafficking in the 1990s, believed to have involved Escobar’s rivals, the Cali Cartel. goods.

He was first sentenced to 12 years in 1996 for attempting to move a £125 million drug shipment from the Netherlands to the UK, and was given a further four years for killing a fellow inmate.

Just weeks after he was released in 2007, he was arrested again for plotting to smuggle £1 million worth of cannabis into Jersey, and was given a further 13 years in prison.

Then, after failing to comply with a £198 million confiscation order, he was given another 10 years.

The Crime Prevention Order comes into effect on his release in November of the maximum security HMP Whitemoor in Cambridgeshire.

If Warren, who Interpol once described as “Target One,” serves his sentence, he will not be put on probation, but will instead be monitored by the NCA.

He will be able to apply for a British passport and will not be under a curfew.