Liverpool are ‘expected to lead the chase for Jude Bellingham next summer’ after failing this year

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is reportedly a top transfer target for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side next summer.

The 19-year-old continued to prove he is one of the brightest talents in Europe when he scored against Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League.

Bellingham has been in the spotlight since his £20.7m move from Birmingham City to the Bundesliga just two years ago, a move that made him the most expensive 17-year-old in football history.

Liverpool are believed to be leading the chase to sign Jude Bellingham (pictured) next summer

Klopp has already admitted he is a huge fan of the player and that he was interested in signing the midfielder this summer, but Dortmund were unwilling to sell their star, having already let striker Erling Haaland go to Manchester City .

However, it is believed that Bellingham could be sold in the summer of 2023 as Dortmund, according to the The Telegraph.

The Reds hired central midfielder Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus on deadline day to bolster the team at the center of the park, but it appears the move will only be considered a stopover until they can sign Bellingham.

Jurgen Klopp (right) wanted to take over Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer

The Englishman has been performing at a consistently high level in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League, scoring two goals in two matches in European competition this season.

The value of a transfer for Bellingham is not yet known as clubs are reportedly trying to find out if he has an escape clause in his contract with Dortmund or what his asking price would be.

The 19-year-old is expected to travel with England for the World Cup in Qatar this year and if he performs well there, his value could go even higher.

Bellingham (right) is in good form for Dortmund under manager Edin Terzic (left)

Ahead of the game against City, Bellingham was asked what his future holds, but he was quick to quell rumors as he doesn’t want to be ‘disrespectful’ to his current side.

He said: “The club has done a lot for me and made me feel very welcome since I first came and given me the opportunities to develop even further.

“Looking beyond that and into the future would be disrespectful.”