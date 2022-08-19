LIV Golf players must wait until 2024 for their antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard 

<!–

Those who (usually) remain calm on the fairways will be tested for forbearance in court as the LIV golfers’ antitrust case was significantly delayed.

A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for a preliminary injunction by U.S. District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look set to dismiss the case.

The trial itself is likely to take place on January 8, 2024. Now that the lawsuit has been rolled back, LIV’s contingent is at a disadvantage, at least for the intermediary.

Phil Mickelson Signed A $200 Million Contract To Join The Runaway Group

LIV Golf players had hoped for a hearing ahead of the start of next year’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, August 7, 2023, but those hopes were dashed on Thursday.

Earlier this month, 11 Liv Golfers sued the Tour, challenging suspensions imposed for their defections.

Three of the nearly dozen — Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones and Talor Gooch — went so far as to request temporary restraining orders that would have allowed them to play in the ongoing FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Labson, who was involved with the TROs, denied their orders, resulting in their absence from the PGA’s postseason equivalent.

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the main stars of the Saudi-backed entity and one of nine still part of the antitrust case

The eleven-member group has apparently lost a few from the peloton, according to the Tour’s lawyers.

Carlos Ortiz had already withdrawn, but another unnamed person is said to have taken his name from the case.

A report in the Wall Street Journal said it has reviewed a draft contract that LIV Golf has offered to players, noting it was unclear whether the terms in the draft appear in all contracts or can be negotiated.

Former President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind the LIV Golf juggernaut

The draft contract also includes clauses requiring players to wear the LIV Golf mark at any golf tournament they participate in “anywhere in the world” – thus showing off and promoting the Rebel Tour to the majors.

Open champion Cameron Smith is expected to be the next player to sign on the Saudi rebel tour, with his deal reportedly worth more than $100 million.

Last month, Greg Norman confirmed that Tiger Woods had landed a deal worth up to $800 million.