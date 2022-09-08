Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock fights back tears during emotional speech about ‘being silenced’

<!–

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock was on the verge of tears as she gave an emotional speech at the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Thursday.

The singer, 30, spoke candidly during a session called Investing in Equality, urging listeners not to “get quiet.”

Leigh-Anne told fans in a passionate speech, “Don’t be afraid to use your voice.”

“Don’t let anyone silence you, if you know you’re doing something right, go for it and don’t be afraid to use your voice,” she said.

“You didn’t get a vote for nothing.”

Leigh-Anne added that she and her bandmates from Little Mix have always hoped to inspire others through their music and platform.

“I’ll never forget my first writing session with Little Mix,” she said. ‘We always knew we wanted to inspire people with our music.

“I hope to continue that in my solo career, and everything I do in the future.”

Philanthropy: Leigh-Anne’s has a scholarship program with One Young World – with two recipients appearing with her on top, Ebinehita Iyre (pictured) and Shaniqua Benjamin

She added: “I have a voice, I have a platform and I will continue to use it.”

Leigh-Anne’s has a scholarship program with One Young World – with two recipients appearing on top with her, Ebinehita Iyre, founder of Milk Honey Bees, and Shaniqua Benjamin, Poet Laureate for Croydon.

The star founded the Investing in Equality Scholarship to “recognize and scale the work of young leaders who have demonstrated an impact in dismantling racial injustice through creative expression and scalable activism.”

Since Little Mix’s split, Leigh-Anne has been busy writing solo music with Tayla Parx, one of the co-writers of the girl group’s hit single Sweet Melody.

She gave birth to twins – her children with footballer fiancé Andre Gray, 31 – in August 2021, but has never publicly revealed their genders or names.

On Monday, Meghan Markle gave a seven-minute speech on gender equality at the summit.

In her speech, the Duchess of Sussex gushed about Prince Harry and the ‘life-changing’ impact of becoming a mother to Archie.

She also tried to inspire listeners to change the world.

“We often hear people say, ‘Now is the time’, but I’m going to hammer that again by saying that your time is now. The important work can’t wait until tomorrow,” Meghan said.

“And this week, the world is watching as you cement your place in history by showing the good you are doing today, in the present moment, as we embrace the present moment to create a brighter future.”