Lisa Snowdon models The Flatulence Frock and No Bloat Ball Gown from The Gut Couture Collection

Lisa Snowdon has used her talents as a model to showcase The Gut Couture Collection in an effort to highlight the painful realities of irritable bowel syndrome and poor gut health issues.

The TV host, 50, took a number of poses in a range of dresses designed by gut health brand Symprove, including one imaginatively named The Flatulence Frock and another called the No Bloat Ball Gown.

Fencer Lisa was somewhat hidden under The Flatulence Frock as she posed during the shoot, with the top half of the garment filled with air.

High fashion? Lisa Snowdon, 50, has modeled The Gut Couture Collection to highlight the painful realities of irritable bowel syndrome and poor gut health issues

The sleeveless number was tight around her upper arms to ensure no gas escapes, while the bottom half of the outfit had layered legs.

While donning the No Bloat ball gown, broadcaster Lisa made sure to cover up any visible evidence that her belly was feeling full and tight with gas, with the gown not hugging her figure in any way.

The bright pink ensemble featured a patterned collar and a bulbous top, with even her arms hidden underneath.

Undercover: The TV host, 50, struck a number of poses in a range of dresses designed by gut health brand Symprove

Unseen: By donning the No Bloat ball gown, broadcaster Lisa ensured that any visible evidence of her belly feeling full and tight was hidden by gas

The ruffled skirt extended even further below the top and rested on the floor.

Only Lisa’s head was visible at the top of her outfit, with the star giving the camera’s lens a sultry look as she posed.

Lisa also posed in a slightly more glamorous number called the Loo Roll Dress.

Glamor pussy: Lisa also posed in a slightly more glamorous number called the Loo Roll Dress

The off-white layered piece had an abundance of ruffles and was reminiscent of a knitted toilet roll cover.

Wearing a pair of gold knee-high boots, she playfully posed with her paper toiletry bag in the air, holding it to one side as it hung from a gold chain.

Lisa hopes to raise awareness of the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and poor gut health, after research showed that only 6 percent of women described themselves as “very” confident in the body, with poor gut health issues such as bloating. feeling (60 percent) and clothes that don’t fit properly (62 percent) are cited as the most common barriers to self-confidence.

Standout style: Lisa was slightly hidden under The Flatulence Frock as she posed on the shoot, with the top half of the garment filled with air

The survey also found that six in 10 women have weekly “off-days,” and that figure rises to 73 percent for those living with IBS.

After a poll of 1,000 women, Symprove bosses claim British women have no body confidence on average for 15 days a month, meaning women spend half their lives not feeling good about themselves.

As a result, nine in ten women believe more information should be available on how to take care of gut health.

Lisa said, “With so many women having bowel issues, it’s time we started talking about it more openly.

Symprove’s Gut Couture collection combines a full fashion attitude with a real understanding of what people with IBS and gut problems can experience.

‘I loved wearing all the looks; Not only were they very comfortable, but the fact that nothing was too tight or too tight around the stomach made them a joy to wear.’