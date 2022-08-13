Lioness heroes Jess Carter and Fran Kirby step out with Lauren James at the chic Chelsea restaurant

<!–

The England trophy-winning Lionesses stepped out on a well-deserved night out in London, two weeks after their historic victory.

Squad members Jess Carter and Fran Kirby were reportedly joined by Lauren James when they were photographed at Bluebird Café in Chelsea, west London.

Carter was spotted in a shiny peach-colored blouse and a chic leather skirt.

Glory: Victorious Jess Carter was pictured in Chelsea in a stylish peach blouse

Chelsea’s Fran Kirby followed her English teammate into the chic London eatery.

Kirby wears an oversized black and white shirt and denim skirt next to a black quilted handbag.

They were joined by England U21 lioness Lauren James who is a teammate of Kirby at club level.

The England women have gained newfound fame and respect after their stunning win against Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

Friends: Fran Kirby wore an oversized black and white shirt and denim skirt alongside a black quilted handbag as she followed Carter

Since the trophy’s victory, the team has been depicted enjoying themselves and their glory.

Winning goalscorer Chloe Kelly was filmed cheering ‘Vindaloo’ with her teammates in England and later attended a barbecue to celebrate the Lionesses’ historic 2022 victory.

The England winger, 24, took to her Instagram to passionately share with fans that she is “still buzzing from yesterday” before posting a video outside in the sun with her family and friends.

Kelly recorded herself dancing on a bus as her teammates from England sang the iconic football number before smiling and laughing as she excitedly started singing before the song started.

Meanwhile, Leah Williamson shared a photo of her teammate Beth Mead in a car carrying two McDonald’s takeout bags as they celebrate their win over Germany.

Chloe Kelly (pictured) exuberantly sang ‘Vindaloo’ with her teammates from England and later attended a barbecue after the Lionesses’ historic Euro 2022 tournament.

When Mrs. Kelly came home tonight, her PE teacher Julie Curley remembered her soccer skills on her first day on the playground.

She told Sky News: ‘I remember her first day so clearly, I was walking through the playground and I saw this young blond girl doing kick-ups in the playground and a large group of people gathered around her. And I thought wow, this girl has skills, who is she? And I didn’t realize how skilled she was.’

England’s victorious Lionesses have partied with thousands of fans to celebrate their historic victory at Euro 2022 – the country’s first major football trophy in 56 years – with the hangover players waving goodbye to Sweet Caroline, admitting they ‘partied more than we’ve played football in the past 24 hours after their triumph.

Some 7,000 fans went crazy at the event hosted by Alex Scott in Trafalgar Square, where fans danced in the fountains last night after Chloe Kelly’s goal in extra time.

Many of the players wore dark sunglasses after MailOnline revealed they danced and sang in their hotel until 4am – but roaring through the crowd, they proved they were ready to party again this afternoon.

Addressing the large crowd in central London today, captain Leah Williamson lifted the trophy and said: ‘We’ve partied more than we’ve played football in the last 24 hours’.