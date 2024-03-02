Lindsay Lohan’s mother Dina, 61, is SUING a truck rental company over claims a driver left her “lame and DISABLED” after crashing into her car in a horrific crash.

Lindsay Lohan’s mother, Dina Lohan, claimed she suffered “serious and permanent personal injuries” after colluding with a truck nearly two years ago.

The mother of actress Lindsay, 61, filed a civil lawsuit against Penske Truck Leasing Co. in New York Supreme Court on Feb. 27, alleging that a driver using a company vehicle crashed into her car on Feb. 22. April 2022.

In court documents seen by DailyMail.com, the television personality is seeking an unspecified amount of money, alleging that he “suffered medical and other expenses as a result of his injuries.”

“Plaintiff became ill, sore, lame and disabled and remained so and suffered pain and damage to her physical and mental health, all with conscious pain and suffering incurred in medical and other expenses as a result of her injuries,” the lawsuit reads.

The Living Lohan star, whose daughter recently welcomed her first child, claims the driver was driving at an “excessive speed and/or a speed greater than care and caution would permit under the circumstances” when the crash occurred. collision. .

The star’s legal representatives stated that the driver failed to “observe and obey traffic control devices and traffic signal controls” and also failed to “look in the direction in which the vehicle was traveling,” which caused the collision.

The driver is accused of “negligence, recklessness and negligence, failure to provide and/or make proper and timely use of braking mechanisms, signaling devices and steering devices,” according to the lawsuit.

The described collusion caused the moving company’s 2016 Freightliner to crash into the “rear and passenger side” of a 2008 Chevrolet around 10 a.m. in the Murray Hill area of ​​New York.

The lawsuit also says: ‘By reason of the foregoing, the plaintiff is entitled to recover non-economic loss and economic loss that is not included within the definition of basic economic loss set forth in Section 5102(a) of the Law of New York State Insurance.

‘As a result of the foregoing, plaintiff has suffered serious injuries as that term is defined in Section 5102(d) of the New York State Insurance Law.’

It continues: ‘By reason of the foregoing, plaintiff has suffered damages in an amount exceeding the jurisdictional limits of all inferior courts that would otherwise have jurisdiction.’

The filing comes years after Dina herself was sentenced to 18 days in jail for a 2020 drunken hit-and-run accident at a Long Island steakhouse.

In January of last year, Dina crashed her Mercedes into a Honda in the parking lot of the Outback Steakhouse in Merrick, Long Island.

She then attempted to flee the scene but was chased by the driver of the Honda. Police said they found Dina in the driver’s seat of his car outside her home.

Dina was arrested after allegedly refusing to take a breathalyzer test and cursing at officers.

The arresting officer noted that his breath smelled of alcohol and that his eyes appeared “glassy and bloodshot.”

She was sentenced in Nassau County Court in Mineola, Long Island, in December 2021 after accepting a plea deal.

Dina’s arrest in January is her second for DWI. She was arrested in 2013 for driving while intoxicated after police stopped her for speeding at 77 mph in a 55 mph zone.

His blood alcohol level at the time was found to be more than twice the legal limit.

Furthermore, Dina revealed that she recently underwent a face and neck lift in December 2023.

The mother spoke with Page six about undergoing custom facial rejuvenation surgery earlier this month, along with a facelift and neck lift.

“I always believed in aging gracefully, but if you want to do something for yourself, do it,” he said. To get the look, she turned to Dr. Ira Savetsky, a plastic surgeon on New York’s Upper East Side.

Dina is shown after her DWI sentencing hearing on December 3, 2021 as she heads to the back of a police van to be taken to the Nassau County Jail for 18 days.

Dina shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories in December 2023 after revealing that she had a face and neck lift last year.

“I wanted to look like a younger version of myself. Most of my friends did this 10 or 15 years ago,” he added.

Dina was married to Lindsay’s father, Michael Lohan, from 1985 to 2007 and the former couple also shares their 30-year-old daughter, Aliana.

The family recently expanded after Lindsay welcomed her first child, a son named Luai, with her husband Bader Shammas in July 2023.

In August, Lindsay showed off her postpartum body on Instagram, writing, “I’m so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now recovery.”

‘Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my postpartum underwear @fridamom.

Referencing her iconic movie Mean Girls, she added: “Because I’m not a normal mom, I’m a postpartum mom.”

DailyMail.com has contacted Dina Lohan and Penske for comment.