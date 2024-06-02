Bridgerton star Jessica Madsen reveals she’s ‘in love with a woman’ in inspiring Pride Month post, leaving fans convinced Cressida and Eloise will have a future queer romance.

Jessica Madsen revealed she was in a relationship with a woman on Saturday, when the Bridgerton star shared an inspirational post for Pride Month.

The actress, 32, is known for playing socialite bad girl Cressida Cowper in the Netflix period drama.

She took to her Instagram on June 1 to declare that she was “in love with a woman,” while sharing a slew of artwork celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Jessica also posted a powerful historical photo of a march after the Stonewall riots and a short video of her smiling at the camera.

She wore a tie-dye shirt and a black bucket hat that said “Love Supreme,” while sporting rainbow-colored rhinestones under her eyes.

In the caption, she simply wrote: ‘In love with a woman, speaking out loud and proud of it! #pride #pridemonth #loveislove #gaypride’.

Jessica received an outpouring of supportive comments and praise, including from many of her Bridgerton castmates.

Penelope Featherington’s Nicola Coughlan and Anthony Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey commented with a series of heart emojis.

While the author of the original Bridgerton books, Julia Quinn, also shared a series of rainbow hearts.

Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton, wrote: ‘I loooove you’ and Joanna Bobbin, who plays Jessica’s mother on the show, Lady Cowper, gushed: ‘Come on girl! I love you ‘.

Jessica has been open about her sexuality in the past, and marked last year’s Pride Month with a powerful post about bisexuality.

Sharing several shots with messages like ‘Bisexuals aren’t ‘confused’ and ‘bi af,’ she captioned the post: ‘Bi btw….Happy Pride month .’

But in addition to inspiring many of her followers, Jessica’s post also sent Bridgerton fans into a frenzy, as they speculated that it was a sign that her character was also going to be queer on the show.

Fans have long speculated that a possible queer romance could be explored on the show between Cressida and Eloise Bridgerton, played by Claudia Jessie.

The theory gained traction when the Bridgerton showrunner confirmed that queer relationships will be explored in future seasons of the series.

In the recently released third season of the show, Eloise developed a close bond with Cressida, and many viewers hope it will develop into something more – coining the ship’s name ‘Creloise’ for the couple.

After Jessica’s post, several took to the comments and Twitter to express their belief that it was a sign that Cressida and Eloise would have a love story.

They exclaimed excitedly: ‘THIS IS WHY I FELT CRELOISA! My gaydar wasn’t wrong! Seriously though, I’m so happy for you! Oh, we FIXED Cressida so quickly.

‘justice for creloise which would be the perfect pride month celebration; So the gay vibes between Eloise and Cressida were real?

‘Cloise confirmed; Eloise and Cressida are two conversations away from realizing they are in love.

‘manifesting creloise; I know I’m new here, but if Cressida and Eloise don’t kiss, I’ll curse the Netflix house.

Fans have long speculated that a possible queer romance could be explored on the show between Cressida and Eloise Bridgerton, played by Claudia Jessie (pictured together in May).

In the show’s recently released third season, Eloise developed a close bond with Cressida, and many viewers hope it will develop into something more – coining the ship’s name ‘Creloise’ for the couple (pictured in the show).

‘Baby, wake up. It’s June 1 and Cressida Cowper said: “Yes. I’m gay,” and Penelope Featherington said, “I love that for you.”

Refinery29 Australia recently asked showrunner Jess Brownell if there would be any major storylines that included LGBTQ+ characters.

She confirmed: ‘Yes, absolutely. I think this is a show about the many ways people love.

“So it seems right to show all the ways people love, including queer love. So we’ll be exploring queer love stories throughout the coming seasons.”

While he did not specify which characters, he added: ‘I don’t want to say exactly how that plays out. But it was important to me to foreground queer love and tell queer stories and also stories about queer joy.’

Since the release of the first part of the third season, viewers have pointed out the ways in which they believe there is love at stake for Eloise and Cressida, pointing out their use of “courtship language” together.

While Jessica herself confirmed that she would “love” for fans to read Cressida’s relationship with Eloise as “coded queer.”

In an interview with Decider Last month, he said: ‘And with queer code? I love that. That would be the best!

‘Yeah, I mean, that would be great. I like to think it would make sense because she hasn’t caught any guys. So why not her a girl? But yeah, I really have no idea.

Since the release of the first part of season three, viewers have pointed out the ways in which they believe there is love at stake for Eloise and Cressida, pointing out their use of ‘courtship language’ together.