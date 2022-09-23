Lily James bares her chest in a stunning black minidress at Versace fashion show in Milan

Lily James looked stunning in a chic black mini dress as she sat on the front row of Versace’s runway for Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

The 33-year-old actress donned the luxury fashion brand’s new collection as she watched supermodels walk the catwalk.

Wearing a black number with a slash in the middle, Lily bared her chest and showed her tight legs.

All black: Lily James looked stunning in a chic black mini dress as she sat on the front row of Versace’s runway for Milan Fashion Week Friday

She wore sheer black tights and topped off the look with a pair of platform heels, adding height to her slim frame.

She wore her auburn locks in a low, sleek bun, showing off her perfect face.

Lily wore orange eyeshadow and finished the makeup with a warm nude lip.

Fashion week finished: 33-year-old actress donned the luxury fashion brand’s new collection as she watched supermodels walk the catwalk

She didn’t have earrings, but instead wore a thick gold chain with several pendants on it, and also added a similar link bracelet to her wrist.

On the runway for Versace, hotel heiress Paris Hilton and supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski took to the fashion show on Friday with their gear on the runway for Versace.

Bella Hadid wore a deep purple dress with lace details and also wore a matching veil.

Grungy: Irina Shayk wore a deep black number with silver chains and large earrings, while Emily Ratajkowski wore a leather biker jacket

Stunning: Paris Hilton shimmered in an amazing pink sparkly turtleneck mini dress as she descended the runway

Gigi wore a black hooded cropped maxi dress with matching black nails, platform heels and her grungy black winged eye makeup.

Irina Shayk wore a deep black number with silver chains and large hoop earrings, while Emily Ratajkowski wore a leather biker jacket, with both of them wearing their chocolate brown locks straight.

Paris Hilton shimmered in an amazing pink sparkly turtleneck mini dress as she descended the runway.

Wearing her straightened blonde locks on one side, she let her stuff run down the catwalk, showing off her tinted pins.

Glowing: Paris had a glamorous makeup look with her cheekbones cut to perfection with a dramatic contour and smoky eye look, complete with a nude lip and winged eyeliner

Picture perfect: Paris wore pink pointed pumps and a striking pink Barbie veil to complete the look

Her enviable physique looked amazing in the little pink number, which was paired with a matching pair of star earrings, a pendant necklace and multiple rings.

Paris had a glamorous makeup look with her cheekbones cut to perfection with a dramatic contour and smoky eye look, complete with a nude lip and winged eyeliner.

She added some height to her already fashion-forward frame with a pair of pink and black pointed pumps.

Model behaviour: Bella Hadid (pictured), Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski lined the Versace runway with their gear

Beautiful in purple: Bella wore a deep purple dress with lace details and also wore a matching veil

The model actress had all eyes on her when she stole the show at the Versace fashion show in Milan on Friday.

Lily James recently made a rare red carpet appearance with her rocker boyfriend Michael Schuman at The Walt Disney post-Emmys bash in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The actress, 33, and the Queens of the Stone Age bassist, 36, looked enamored as they posed together at the star-studded party.

Lily looked sensational in a deep black mini dress that showed off her figure perfectly.