Libyan authorities: 42 bodies discovered in mass grave

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) – The Libyan Missing Persons Authority announced on Sunday the discovery of 42 bodies buried in a mass grave in the central coastal town of Sirte, a former stronghold of the ousted Islamic State group.

In a statement, the authority’s spokesman said the 42 bodies had been exhumed in a school grounds in the city following a “tip” from an investigation involving captured Islamic State fighters.

Sirte, the hometown of former dictator Muammar Gadhafi, fell under Islamic State control between 2015 and 2016, as the extremist group tried to take advantage of the chaos engulfing the oil-rich nation since the effects of the 2011 revolution.

The Islamist group was eventually expelled from the city in December 2016 by troops fighting for the former UN-backed government of national accord. Hundreds of alleged former IS fighters are still held in Libyan prisons, many awaiting trial.

The spokesman for the Missing Persons Authority, Abdulaziz El Mabrouk, said all 42 bodies have since been transferred to a nearby hospital and samples of their blood, teeth and bones have been collected to identify the missing victims. In May, 11 more bodies were found near the same location, he added. No information was provided on the cause of death of any of the bodies.

Several mass graves have been discovered in Libya in recent years. In December 2018, the bodies of more than 30 men were discovered near Sirte, believed to be the corpses of a group of Ethiopian Christians who executed Islamic State fighters in a video the group had published years earlier. Hundreds of bodies have been found in several graves in the western city of Tarhuna after militias loyal to Libyan military leader General Khalifa Hifter withdrew from the area in June 2020.

Libya was in turmoil after a NATO-backed insurgency overthrew and killed Gaddafi in 2011. For years, the country was divided between rival governments, each supported by rogue militias and foreign governments. In recent months, the number of deadly fighting between militias has increased.

In Tripoli, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has refused to resign after Libya failed to hold elections last year. His rival, Prime Minister Fathy Bashagha, is operating out of the eastern city of Benghazi after failed attempts to install his government in the capital.

