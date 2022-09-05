Liberty Poole puts on a busty display in a silk orange mini dress in Manchester

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Liberty Poole dressed to impress as she attended the Hair Extension Group’s launch party in Manchester on Monday night.

The former Love Island star, 22, put on a busty show in a form-fitting silk orange mini dress as she made her way to the Menagerie restaurant.

The influencer looked stunning in the long-sleeved corset number she paired with sky-high gold heels.

Stunning: Liberty Poole dressed to impress in a busty silk orange mini dress en route to the Manchester Hair Extension Group launch at Menagerie restaurant on Monday night

She turned up the heat by carrying her belongings in a dazzling gold handbag and shone with a radiant palette of makeup.

The blonde beauty shaped her long locks into luxurious waves as they flowed down her bust from a side part.

Liberty seemed cheerful as she walked hand in hand with her fellow Love Islander China Mills.

China showed off her incredible figure in a strapless black corset top and matching pants, while she straightened her dark locks.

Glamorous: The former Love Island star looked stunning in the long-sleeved corset number she paired with towering gold heels and a dazzling gold handbag

The reality star added a pop of color to the look as she wore her belongings on a pair of bright green pointed toe heels and carried her belongings in a coordinated bag.

Last month, Liberty couldn’t contain her smile when she filmed a new brand deal video in Birmingham for the Hair Extension Group.

The Dancing On Ice star took to Instagram to share the exciting promo clip as she got her new locks posted.

Pals: Liberty looked cheerful as she walked hand-in-hand with her fellow Love Islander China Mills stunned in a strapless black corset top and slacks

She said, ‘OMG!!!! @thehairextensiongroup has released the most amazing premium hair extensions. The weft I had on today is called Ghost Weft and was applied using their famous @nakedweave technique.

‘Weft to is new in the UK and is 75% smaller than most other weft types. I actually can’t believe how small and flat the top is and yet the ends are super full!’

Dragons Den star and salon founder Ola Goldsmith said: “Liberty is perfectly suited to be our brand ambassador for our new Ghost Weft. She’s a real girly girl with a big heart through and through, as seen on last year’s Love Island.

“Liberty stands for everything our company believes in and we are so excited to have her on board.”