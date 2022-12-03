Liam Reardon claims he broke up with ex Millie Court so he could ‘love himself’ first

Liam Reardon has insisted he broke up with his ex-girlfriend Millie Court, hinting that the pair could “resurge” in the future.

The Love Island star, 23, who won the 2021 series with the 25-year-old, has claimed he called time off from their relationship in July so he could love himself first.

While appearing on Celebs Go Dating, he told relationship experts Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson that he needed to get clarity about his life.

Liam said, “In the villa everything was stripped down, you just got each other, and I fell in love with Millie, and we just went from strength to strength.

‘I moved straight from Wales to Essex to be with Millie, leaving all my family and friends behind.

“The life I had is almost gone. It’s been a rollercoaster, going from a small life in Wales, being a mason, to being catapulted into a new life and I found it difficult.

“You’re trying to give 100 percent to each other, you’re trying to give 100 percent to yourself, you’re trying to give 100 percent to this new life and this new career and it’s hard to juggle everything at once. ‘

When Paul questioned Liam about who triggered the divorce, he replied, “I caused it because if we want to be together, I want to be together 100 percent.

“In order to love her I have to love myself and in recent months I have to find myself again a little bit. Never say never, in the future we can ignite again.’

Anna quickly asked Millie how she felt about the split, to which he replied, “Yeah, upset… upset.” As I was.

“You know it’s one of those things, you’ve had such a great experience together and you don’t want it to end, it’s a tough one.”

But just weeks ago, Millie revealed that she “really likes” single life and has even moved in with Chloe Burrows, who recently split from her boyfriend Toby Aromolaran.

The reality star said she and her former co-star, 27, are “supporting each other” during their divorce.

She told MailOnline exclusively at The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards: ‘The single life is a lot of fun. I actually officially moved in with Chloe.

‘It’s still in Essex. I never want to leave Essex. I love Essex so much. So she moved in. She also lived in Essex, but we have a house together now.’

When asked what the pair were up to, the reality star gushed, “Many drinks! We love a glass of wine in the evening and a few parties to celebrate the move.

“It just feels nice to just have each other because we’re both, you know, single now and have each other to support each other and help each other through.”

Chloe and Toby split in October after a year-long romance, with a source telling MailOnline there had been “no misbehavior” and that they had “just grown apart.”