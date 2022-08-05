Lewis Hamilton could develop BRAIN DAMAGE due to porpoising, Mercedes principal Toto Wolff reveals

Lewis Hamilton can suffer brain damage as a result of his porpoise Mercedes, according to team boss Toto Wolff.

The seven-time F1 champion has struggled with a bouncing car alongside his Mercedes teammate George Russell all season, leaving the team behind in the championship race to Red Bull and Ferrari.

Porpoises have declined in recent weeks thanks to smoother circuits in Canada, Britain, Austria, France and Hungary, allowing Hamilton to take five consecutive podiums.

The new 2022 rule changes have compounded the harbor porpoise problems in F1, affecting Mercedes and other constructors on the track.

Wolff said: “I still believe the FIA ​​and all of us should do something about it.

‘Frequencies of 1 to 1 hertz that last for several minutes can cause brain damage. We have 6 to 7 hertz for a few hours.’

The FIA ​​is expected to make minor rule changes during the summer break as F1 is shut down for four weeks before the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of August.

While the regulatory changes will reduce harbor porpoises, Red Bull and Ferrari – which have largely managed to avoid big jumps so far – are less enthusiastic about the decision, as they may lose a speed advantage over their rivals. .

Hamilton is currently sixth in the drivers’ standings, 10 points behind Carlos Sainz and 12 behind Mercedes team-mate Russell.