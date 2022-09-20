Leveraging up the World Bank to fund a global rescue

This article is an on-site version of our Trade Secrets newsletter. Sign Up here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox every Monday

Hello and welcome to Trade Secrets, one day later than usual due to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral yesterday. The British officials we know who were shoved into service last week to escort crowds of mourners in London, or greet visiting dignitaries at airports, are back at their desks and normal policy-making service resumes, more on that in the coming days. Today we will look at a bold attempt to cushion the effects of Covid-19 and the energy shock on middle and low-income countries by increasing the borrowing power of multilateral development banks (MDBs). mapped waters looks at the canary in the mine, FedEx.

As always, I’m at alan.beattie@ft.com for anything globalization that comes to mind.

Contact us. Email me at alan.beattie@ft.com

The political capital of development loans

Supporting companies during Covid lockdowns, protecting households from rising energy prices, financing the huge investment costs of the green transition: Public finances worldwide are under extraordinary pressure. It’s enough effort for rich economies to pay for this. In middle and low-income countries, there is a threat of a flood of payment defaults.

In general, poorer countries managed their tax affairs quite well in the years before Covid. But spending to cope with the succession of crises has created enormous pressure at a time when rising US interest rates are driving up the cost of borrowing in the capital markets and through banks. The average government debt-to-GDP ratio in emerging markets went from 5 percent before the pandemic to 67 percent now, and as the charts show, the IMF thinks it will get higher in the coming years.

The demand for government-supported concessional financing (or grants) has increased accordingly. Unfortunately, the aid promised by rich countries to finance green transitions has been not materialized. (I was surprised, too.) And one of the largest sources of cheap infrastructure financing, China, is to withdraw of its Belt and Road Initiative after disappointing returns and political resistance.

Enter, you would hope, the Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), led by the World Bank, to fill the gap. Unfortunately, the World Bank in particular does not have such a thing as sufficient capacity based on its established practices, and going back to shareholder countries to ask for more capital might not sit well.

Instead, a move is underway, which has gained traction among the G20 of the leading economies, for the MDBs being more aggressive to increase their firepower. This involves changes to banks’ risk assessments and capital adequacy rules, relatively minor adjustments that could have a material impact on lending capacity. The technical details are here in a report commissioned by the G20, and an excellent discussion was organized by the think tank Center for Global Development here.

A paper from the Bank of Italy (Italy pushed this issue while hosting the G20 last year) estimates that the four main MDBs — the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD, the commercial arm of the World Bank), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) — increase their collective reserve lending capacity from $415 billion to $868 billion without hurting their triple A credit rating. If they were to go further and accept credit down a notch on AA+, their borrowing capacity could reach nearly $1.4 trillion. (Now you have it.) The New Development Bank, founded by the Brics, has done just that with its credit rating and is a strong supporter of others following suit.

This apparent miracle involves many technicalities, but rests on the idea that the extent to which the MDBs are supported by their preferred creditor status in the event of default and their ability (never capitalized) to whistle “callable capital”, underestimate. from its shareholders in times of stress. The banks need to convince the rating agencies to take a more supportive view and rely more on their own judgment of capital adequacy.

Sounds like an easy decision, but any change involves adopting an entrenched institutional culture at the World Bank in particular, which guards its triple A rating with the tenacity of an emperor penguin protect his egg. Bank employees often say that this is for political as well as financial reasons. They are always concerned that Congress could suddenly pull the plug on its support for the bank, as the need to keep Capitol Hill aside is one of the main reasons why the bank’s presidency has traditionally gone to an American. . Congress probably won’t be thrilled with the idea of ​​the bank doing some funny things with its balance sheet and taking risks with its credit rating.

It is a valid concern. Multilateral development banks are intrinsically political institutions in the sense that their existence rests on their legitimacy under their shareholder governments. For example, the preferred creditor status for MDBs is generally a tailor-made market rather than a matter of contract: it is based on the debtors’ belief that the cost of alienating shareholder governments is too high. Utilizing the MDBs cannot be just a technical exercise. The banks need to be sure that shareholders are willing to wholeheartedly support their decision and advocate on their behalf to bond investors, credit rating agencies and potentially nervous lawmakers.

In addition to this newsletter, I write a trade secret column for FT.com every Wednesday. Click here to read the latest news and visit ft.com/trade secrets to see all my columns and previous newsletters.

mapped waters

FedEx’s success in becoming a global leader means that when things go wrong for the company, the world — and especially anyone concerned about global trade — needs to sit up and take notice. That’s why last week’s announcement of preliminary results – a week before the company was due to release the figures – sparked the biggest daily drop in stock price ever.

One swallow doesn’t make a summer, nor one woodcock a winter, but FedEx is issuing a warning to those who still think the world is headed for a soft landing. (Jonathan Moules)

There is a proposal text float around (first reported by Politico) to revise the controversial Energy Charter Treaty, an agreement that has come under fire for holding governments liable for lawsuits over phasing out fossil fuels.

South Korea joins the EU on the list of economies intersecting with the US over tax credits for electric vehicles that discriminate in favor of North American suppliers.

The FT describes progress toward “Fortress China”, Xi Jinping’s pursuit of economic independence.

It turns out that Russia and China don’t have a solid unconditional alliance after all, grist to the mill of my claim that the world is not in fact splitting into geopolitical blocs.

The quiet but fierce global war over technical standards is set to see another battle as the International Telecommunication Union continues in the coming weeks chooses new leadership.

Intel’s plans to build chip manufacturing in the US after being overloaded with tax dollars are welcomed by government, but not his shareholders.