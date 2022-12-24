Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, and Victoria Lamas, 23, are seen together for the THIRD time in a week

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen with actress Victoria Lamas for the third time this week after reports that Gigi Hadid wasn’t taking their short-lived romance “seriously.”

While he and the supermodel, 27, were reportedly still dating at the end of November, the 48-year-old actor appears to be moving on with Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter.

On Friday, the Oscar winner kept a low profile in a black baseball cap and gray slacks after partying with his new flame at West Hollywood’s Off Sunset nightclub.

Going strong: Leonardo DiCaprio was seen with actress Victoria Lamas for the third time this week after reports that Gigi Hadid didn’t take their short-lived romance ‘seriously’

It comes after Leo ended his four-year relationship with Camila Morrone, 25, in August, a source close to Leo told The Sun.

Victoria was born on April 24, 1999 – two years after Leo’s iconic 1997 film Titanic came out – and is the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas and model Shauna Sand.

Lorenzo, 64, is best known for playing Lance Cumson on the 1980s soap opera Falcon Crest, which ran for nine series.

Dating around: It comes after Leo ended his four-year relationship with Camila Morrone, 25, in August, a source close to Leo claimed to The Sun

More than friends? Victoria seems ready to follow the footsteps of her famous parents as she is an aspiring actor, trying to make a name for herself on screen

Big age difference: Victoria was born on April 24, 1999 – two years after Leo’s iconic 1997 film Titanic was released – and is the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas and model Shauna Sand

The actor received a Golden Globe Awards nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie for his role as the grandson of Angela Channing (Jane Wyman).

Lorenzo is also known for his role as Reno Raines in the hit show Renegade (1992) and landed a role in 1984’s Body Rock.

He also starred in the 1978 film Grease as minor character Tom Chisum, who was the captain of Rydell’s football team.

Meanwhile, Shauna, 51, is an American actress and was Playboy’s Playmate of the Month for May 1996.

Rising star: Victoria has six acting credits to her name, including appearances in 2019’s Talk Later, 2020’s Secret Identity, and the short film Two Niner

She is known for her roles in 1998’s Back to Even, 1997’s Black Dawn, and 1998’s Air America.

Shauna’s Instagram biography also says that she is a real estate agent and she often posts racy lingerie and bikini-clad snaps on her social media.

And Victoria seems ready to follow the footsteps of her famous parents as she is an aspiring actor, trying to make a name for herself on screen.

Well-rounded: Victoria’s creative interests are very widespread as she is also passionate about photography and art, even being an artist

Creative: She creates incredible artwork in acrylic and ink, including abstract images of people, and often documents the process of designing her work on Instagram

Victoria has six acting credits to her name, including appearances in 2019’s Talk Later, 2020’s Secret Identity, and the short film Two Niner.

The bombshell is also a model and often takes to her Instagram, where she has 23,600 followers, to share glimpses of her stunning photoshoots.

In addition to her professional shoots, she also flaunts her sensational sense of style on her social media, often sharing a slew of selfies and snaps of her everyday outfits.

Victoria is also floating her clothes on Depop, with a Louis Vuitton Pink Saint Germain handbag among the items on sale, as well as jeans and dresses starting at $24.

Keeping Leo interested: Victoria has also brought her artistic talent into her professional life, having earned an honor for her work in the art department for the 2014 movie History of Fear

Busy: According to her Instagram biography, she has signed with Innovative Artists, Luber Roklin Entmt and Natural Models LA to help her pursue her three creative interests

Victoria’s creative interests are very widespread as she is also passionate about photography and art, even being an artist.

She creates incredible artwork in acrylic and ink, including abstract images of people, and often documents the process of designing her work on Instagram.

Victoria not only focuses on drawing faces, but also creates brightly colored abstract scenes to show off her incredible talent.

Victoria has also brought her artistic talent into her professional life, having earned an honor for her work in the art department for the 2014 movie History of Fear.

Stunner: The bombshell is also a model and often takes to her Instagram, where she has 23,600 followers, to share glimpses of her stunning photo shoots

According to her Instagram biography, she has signed with Innovative Artists, Luber Roklin Entmt and Natural Models LA to help her pursue her three creative interests.

Little is known about her dating life, but she was first romantically linked to DiCaprio after their cozy outing on Tuesday.

The pair left The Birds Street Club separately before getting into a car together, where Leo was seen laughing and joking.

Screen roles: Victoria has six acting credits to her name, including appearances in 2019’s Talk Later, 2020’s Secret Identity, and the short film Two Niner

While a source close to the star insists the pair are not together, they sent tongues wagging as they both sat together in the front of the vehicle.

The source said, “There was a large group dinner that also left together.”

It comes after Leo was first pictured with Gigi after they were hit with romance claims, in exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail.com in September, following Leo’s divorce from Camila Morrone.