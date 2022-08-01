Leicester slap £85MILLION price tag on Chelsea target Wesley Fofana

Chelsea are continuing talks with Leicester about signing defender Wesley Fofana after Jules Kunde rejected a transfer to Stamford Bridge to sign with Barcelona earlier this week.

The Blues are said to be willing to offer players as part of a deal to lure the 21-year-old out of King Power Stadium. Leicester, however, do not want to sell the French youth international for less than 85 million pounds.

After being injured for most of last season, Fofana signed a five-year deal with the Foxes in March, and Brendan Rodgers is reportedly uninterested in letting the young prospect leave without earning significant compensation.

Thomas Tuchel has now turned his attention to Leicester defender Wesley Fofana

Jules Kunde was a target of Chelsea, but signed for Barcelona earlier this week

Fofana joined Leicester in 2020 for £36.5 million after enjoying a breakout season in Ligue 1 with Saint Etienne.

In his first season in Leicestershire, Fofana established himself as a key part of Brendan Rodgers’ squad, making 28 Premier League appearances while Leicester narrowly missed Champions League football.

After returning from injury earlier this season, Rodgers said: “He’s got the pace, he’s dominant and competitive and that’s so important. Some players have the physicality, but they don’t necessarily use it.

“He is aggressive, he defends attacker and once he has the positioning he will become one of the leading center halves in football, I have no doubt about that.” added Rodgers.

The Blues would also be interested in Inter Milan fullback Denzel Dumfries

If a deal cannot be struck for Fofana, Thomas Tuchel would also be interested in signing Inter Milan defenders Denzel Dumfries and Milan Skriniar.

Both Dumfries and Skriniar were featured in Inter’s Coppa Italia win over Juventus in May, when the Nerazzurri won Italy’s national cup for the first time in more than a decade.

Meanwhile, Leicester have yet to sign a contract this summer, despite their side drawing significant interest from elsewhere.

Legendary goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel appears to be leaving the club after spending 11 years as the confirmation of a deal with Nice draws closer, while Newcastle are reportedly ramping up their interest in Foxes’ talisman James Maddison.