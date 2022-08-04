Leeds rocked by injury crisis as they start Premier League campaign without SEVEN first team players

Leeds will be without seven first-team players for Saturday’s Premier League opener against Wolves, although they have been boosted by Patrick Bamford’s return to full fitness.

Absent include captain Liam Cooper, Dan James, Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo, Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas and newcomer Luis Sinisterra.

Leeds narrowly avoided the decline on the last day of last season, spending £93.2million this summer trying to make up for the departures of star men Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips.

“We still have a good group,” said head coach Jesse Marsch.

The former boss of RB Salzburg and Leipzig has brought some of his former players to Elland Road.

One player who is fit is striker Bamford, who scored twice against Cagliari on Sunday in his first 90 minutes since his injury-ridden season ended with a foot problem in March.

“It’s been a great week for him,” Marsch said. ‘He looks great. He looks fit, he looks strong, sharp.’

The American manager ended the season well, keeping Leeds going with a last day win over Brentford.

He hopes to see his side through their injury crisis as they hope for an easier end to next season.