Lava-ly! The superyacht that’s inspired by a VOLCANO with sharp orange decks and lava-themed stairs

What a lava-like sight.

The eye-catching ‘Forge’ superyacht is designed to look like a volcano on the water, with a black ‘pyramid-shaped superstructure’ and ‘sharp-edged orange decks’.

Another volcano-themed feature of the 262ft (80m) vessel, which is priced between £69.5 million (€80 million) and £87 million (€100 million), is the “molten” drawbridge suspended from the upper deck, made to look like it is ‘melting through the deck’ in the style of liquid lava.

Another focal feature is the heated counter-current pool, which challenges guests to swim against a current to improve their fitness. Those who prefer to venture out into the deep blue sea can store water toys such as jet skis or scuba gear in the superyacht’s tender garage, which is connected to a swim platform.

After swimming, passengers can head to the aft deck where they will find daybeds and a dining table under a glass awning for alfresco dining.

If they want a ride in their helicopter, they can go to the helipad on the forward deck via a ‘hidden tunnel’ that runs through the master cabin.

In addition to this secret passage, the master cabin has a panoramic glass ceiling that invites owners to enjoy “a little stargazing in bed”.

The superyacht, which can accommodate 12 guests in total, also has three ‘VIP cabins’ and four double cabins on the main deck.

Angled windows and vaulted ceilings are features of the main living area – the ‘sky lounge’, which is described as a ‘special space to relax in’.

If the weather takes a turn for the worse, there’s plenty indoors to keep passengers entertained, with a fully equipped gym with an adjoining balcony, a six-person sauna, a sensory deprivation tank and a private cinema with a virtual reality room.

Or if guests prefer to spend the evening enjoying cocktails, they can retreat to the lounge-cum-bar on the port side of the vessel, which also has a balcony.

Throughout the interior, the decor fuses ‘high-quality natural materials with simple elegant style’ to counter the vessel’s bold exterior, according to designer Anthony Glasson of the Hong Kong-based studio. M51 concepts.

It’s not the only clever design by Glasson, who has spent more than a decade working as an engineer on superyachts – earlier this year M51 Concepts revealed plans for the ‘Solar Express’, a stunning superyacht powered in part by solar panels for cleaner cruise.

However, the Forge, an aluminum and steel vessel weighing 1,750 gross tons, is powered by a hybrid diesel and electric engine.

The superyacht is currently a concept, with M51 Concepts noting that interest has been expressed in the design, but no buyers are yet in place. The study estimates that it will take two and a half to three years to build.