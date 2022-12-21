Lansingburgh teachers recreate 'Elf' for holiday video

TROY, NY (NEWS10) — Since the 2020 holiday school recess, two teachers at Rensselaer Park Elementary School have made it their mission to connect with students in a creative, seasonal way before the school holidays. For example, the first annual Rensselaer Park vacation video was created by RPES teachers Theresa Eckler and Peter Allen.

Now in its third year, Ms. Eckler and Mr. Allen have created the most ambitious RPES holiday video yet by essentially recreating the 2003 Will Ferrell classic, “Eleven,” at RPES. In the 10-minute video – titled “Buddy the Elf Visits RPES” ​​- Mr. Allen, as Buddy the Elf, goes around the school recreating many of the film’s famous moments with help from colleagues and students. Rensselaer Park Elementary School serves Lansingburgh grades 3-5 students.

With RPES students learning remotely during the 2020 holiday season, the two teachers wanted to find a creative way to connect with their students remotely. With a little virtual meeting practice, some strategically placed props, and plenty of revelry, the first RPES holiday video—Sinterklaas is coming to town– had been filmed. The students, school families and teachers/staff were so excited about the video that the duo decided it should become an annual tradition from then on.

For the 2021 video entitled ‘All Aboard RPES’, distance learning was over and Ms Eckler was able to film Mr Allen at school conducting the Polar Express. The 2021 video was a big step up in production from the previous year and the teachers put a lot of time and effort into making sure the 2022 video took production even further by using an RPES version of Eleven.

“It’s something the students, families and community of Lansingburgh now look forward to and we hope it’s a holiday tradition our students will always remember,” said Ms. Eckler. You can check out this year’s production in the player above.