Lady Susan Hussey, late Queen’s lady in-waiting, offers to meet a black activist in the racism row

Lady Susan Hussey has offered to meet face-to-face with the British charity campaigner who accused her of racial ‘abuse’.

Friends told the Mail that the late queen’s 83-year-old former lady-in-waiting, who was held by the king in an honorary position, has reiterated her wish to apologize directly to Ngozi Fulani.

Sources also clarified that, contrary to suggestions that the charity’s founder had not heard from them, palace officials had been in touch through a number of channels, including Safe Lives, the domestic violence charity, which invited her to attend. expressed their “deep” regret for the “unacceptable” comments and were eager to talk to her when she felt ready.

They will continue to do so, but it is clear that they have not yet heard from Miss Fulani, who has given several media interviews about the incident.

Sources say they hope she contacts the palace to discuss her experience directly in the hope that they can work with her when she is ready, and apologize personally.

Miss Fulani says she felt ‘violated’ after Prince William’s godmother, who was the late Queen’s right-hand man for 62 years, ‘questioned’ her about where she was from at a Palace reception on Tuesday, despite her clearly had made that she was British.

She also accused Lady Susan of moving her hair to look at her name badge and asked her, “What part of Africa are you from?” when she replied that she was from Hackney.

On Wednesday, after Miss Fulani published details of their conversation on social media, backed up by witnesses, Buckingham Palace announced she was stepping down from her honorary post as ‘Lady of the Household’ and deeply apologized for the offense caused .

Sources have told the Mail that while there was no doubt the comments were made, “there was absolutely no malicious intent.”

While some royal insiders have suggested that the palace may have thrown Lady Susan to the lions over the incident, the Mail has been told that, dire as the circumstances were, the palace had no choice but to act quickly and decisively, lest it risking heavier accusations of complacency and worsening an already difficult situation.

A friend of Lady Susan said it was “inaccurate” to suggest she feels the palace has turned its back on her.

In fact, multiple sources have told the Mail that she has committed to voluntarily resigning and has not been forced to resign.

A source said: “She is extremely loyal to the king and crown and didn’t want this to embarrass them any more.”

Another friend added, “Lady Susan is 100 percent cared for. She is personally supported as a reflection of her age and meritorious service. It was extremely upsetting for everyone involved and I know the Palace is grateful for the way they handled this very upsetting situation. She continues to be helped by the unwavering support of her family.”

Her decision to voluntarily step down from her position in such a difficult situation is viewed internally as an act of great service and loyalty.

Palace officials hope that if Miss Fulani takes up their offer to sit down and discuss the incident with Lady Susan, “lessons can be learned in a spirit of cooperation.”

It came as Miss Fulani described her ordeal at Buckingham Palace as a “form of abuse.”

The founder of London-based domestic violence charity Sistah Space, which works with domestic violence victims of African and Caribbean backgrounds, denied today that anyone from the palace had contacted her to apologize for the comments made during the reception of the Queen Consort were made highlighting violence against women and girls.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: ‘No. I don’t know where this comes from, but I tell you for sure: we haven’t heard from the palace.’

She also said Lady Susan moved her dreadlocks during the exchange so she could read her name badge.

“That’s a no-no,” Miss Fulani said. “I wouldn’t put my hands in someone’s hair, and it’s not culturally appropriate.”

She added, “Although I did not experience any physical violence, I felt I was experiencing some form of abuse.”

Miss Fulani also rejected suggestions. Lady Hussey’s comments were due to her age.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘Are we saying you can’t be racist or inappropriate because of your age?

“If you invite people to an event, as I said, against domestic violence, and there are people from different demographics, I don’t see the importance of being British or not. You’re trying to make me feel unwelcome in my own space.’

Miss Fulani has received widespread support since Tuesday’s event, including from longtime friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, celebrated photographer and social activist Misan Harriman, who described her as “a GIGANT in her field”.

He wrote on Twitter: “She has dedicated her life to protecting women who are victims of domestic violence.

“They should have known who she was and celebrated the fact that she is one of the souls that make this country great.”

Mr Harriman famously announced that Meghan was expecting her second child with a black and white photo of the Sussexes in February last year, which showed Harry resting his hand on his wife’s head as she lay on his lap.

He also contributed a stunning collection of portraits of Miss Fulani and fellow members of the Sistah Space community in an article for British Vogue last year.

It came as another high-profile campaigner also accused Lady Susan of questioning his parentage.

Nazir Afzal, the former chief prosecutor in the north of England who helped convict the rochdale grooming gang, said he was also asked by Lady Susan about his “heritage” at Tuesday’s now infamous royal reception.

Mr Afzal, who has suffered repeated racial slurs during his career, including Pakistani slurs, said: ‘She (Lady Susan) only asked me once about my origins and seemed to accept my answer – currently Manchester!

“Racism, however, is never far away.”

Additional reporting: Ryan Hooper