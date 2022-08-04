Lady A announces they’re postponing tour amid guitarist Charles Kelley’s ‘sobriety journey’

On Thursday, five-time Grammy-winning country trio Lady A announced they are postponing their 21-date Request Line Tour until next year.

The band formerly known as Lady Antebellum made the “hard but important decision” because of singer-guitarist Charles Kelley’s “journey to sobriety.”

“To be the healthiest, strongest and most creative bond we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and our team of professionals to walk through this together,” Lady A – who boasts 17, 9 million social media followers – said in a statement.

“It’s still early days on this road, but we’re determined to do what we can do together for many years to come. We are grateful for your patience. This update will come in real time, but your point of sale will be contacting you with new ticket information in the coming days. We look forward to making 2023 our best year ever!’

Charles, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood were originally scheduled to kick off their Request Line Tour August 13-14 at the Ryman Auditorium in their native Nashville.

Ironically, the Summer State of Mind stars made the announcement the same day that Breland is releasing his new single Told You I Could Drink with them.

‘Ironic since I stopped drinking haha’ Georgia-born 40-year-old wrote on Monday from Told You I Could Drink.

Fortunately, Kelley has the support of his 13-year-old wife – Cassie McConnell – with whom he has six-year-old son Ward.

The avid golfer is the younger brother of singer Josh Kelley, who is married to Emmy-winning actress Katherine Heigl.

On January 31, the band reaches a confidential settlement with blues/soul singer Anita White, who has performed as Lady A for over 20 years.

In 2020, Lady Antebellum announced their name changed (after 14 years) just as the Black Lives Matter movement was gaining momentum worldwide following protests against the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police.

The “antebellum South” describes a period in the history of the southern United States between 1830-1860, when African Americans were enslaved by aristocrats.

