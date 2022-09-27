LA Galaxy will battle LAFC at the Rose Bowl as the opening 2023 MLS season fixture

The LA Galaxy will face LAFC at its former home ground in next season’s MLS opener, making it the first Los Angeles Derby ever to be played at the iconic Rose Bowl.

Fans of both teams will be able to purchase tickets for the February 2023 game starting October 28. The game between two MLS rivals at the 11th largest stadium in the US (also 16th largest arena in the world) has the potential to set a new league attendance record.

The Rose Bowl seats 92,542 fans and the largest crowd at an MLS game was 74,479 people in Charlotte FC’s first-ever home game in March, losing 1-0 to the Galaxy at Bank of America Stadium.

The Battle of LA, also known as El Tráfico, has been an established rivalry in the MLS . since 2018

“We’ve been thinking about this for a while. And even think about it in partnership with LAFC,” Galaxy president Chris Klein told The LA Times. “This game has taken on such a special meaning for the city, for our fans and for football in this country.”

Both LA teams will face each other three times next season — one is scheduled to take place at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium, while the other two games are home games for the Galaxy.

The home team wouldn’t have offered to play in the Rose Bowl if it didn’t also get a regular home game at the Dignity Health Sports Park, an unidentified Galaxy spokesperson told the LA Times.

“It takes us back to our home and where we first started and driving what we think could be a spectacular event for football in Los Angeles,” Klein said of next season’s opener at the Rose Bowl.

In 2003, the Galaxy moved to the 27,000-capacity Dignity Health Sports Park on the California State University campus and has been playing its home games there ever since.

However, from 1996 to 2002, the team played 127 home games in the Rose Bowl, winning 86 (67.7% win ratio) of those games. The Galaxy also drew 32 times, losing a total of nine games during its time in Pasadena.

The biggest exhibition game in the US since the 1994 World Cup also took place at the iconic football stadium, when 93,702 fans came to watch Real Madrid play in a friendly against Juventus this summer.

An aerial view of the Rose Bowl during the 1994 World Cup Final – 94,194 fans attended

Last Saturday, Mexico played against Peru in the Rose Bowl, with 62,729 fans in attendance

The Rose Bowl, which hosted the 1994 FIFA World Cup Final, the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final and the 1984 Olympic Football Gold Medal Match, also hosted 62,729 matches for the Mexico-Peru match last Saturday.

“The common goal is to fill the room,” LAFC president Larry Freedman told the LA Times. He has worked closely with the Galaxy front office for the past year to make the Rose Bowl possible.

In 2009, the iconic stadium hosted the second-busiest game in US history with 93,137 visitors for a friendly match between FC Barcelona and LA Galaxy.

‘We just thought this’ [rivalry] has been magical. If you could bottle it and sell it, you would, right?’ added Freedman. “So we felt like we should give it a try. Because when it works, it’s magic on top of the magic.’

This summer, the Rose Bowl saw 93,702 fans in Real Madrid’s friendly against Juventus

The Battle of LA, also known as El Traficohas been around since 2018. During the first game of the crosstown rivalry in March of that year, LA Galaxy emphatically scored four goals in the second half – two of them from Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimović – to beat LAFC 4-3 after a 3-0. 0 lag after 60 minutes.

In total, both LA teams have played each other 16 times in all competitions (13 MLS regular season games, two cup games and one MLS Cup Playoffs game). The Galaxy has won seven of those games, while LAFC has come out victorious only four times. Five of those 16 games ended in a draw.

The Galaxy and LAFC are also expected to face each other three times in 2024. However, LAFC will be the team with two home games that year and Freedman said he has not yet chosen a location for the additional home game, but the Colosseum and SoFi stadium are possible destinations.

The MLS season calendar for both the Galaxy and LAFC will be made official later in the year.