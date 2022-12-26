LA Chargers safety Derwin James ejected for BONECRUSHING head to head on Colts WR Ashton Dulin

Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James was ejected during the second quarter of Monday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts for unnecessary roughness.

James delivered a header to Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin and was ejected after the team’s defense was penalized 15 yards.

The 26-year-old safety was checked out in the team medical tent next door before being escorted to the locker room, visibly upset. Dulin was evaluated in the locker room before being ruled out of the game with a concussion.

More to follow…