Kym Marsh, Strictly, discusses her “scary” battle with Covid

Kym Marsh has spoken about her upset at having to watch Strictly Come Dancing from home last week after being hit by COVID.

The former Corrie actress, 46, who returned to training this week, joked that she had ‘swapped sequins for tissues’ during her performance on Thursday’s It Takes Two alongside pro partner Graziano Di Prima, 28.

She told host Janette Manrara: “[Watching from home] was so weird, I had such FOMO (fear of missing out), I traded sequins for tissues’.

On the mend: Strictly Kym Marsh, 46, has revealed she was forced to watch the show from home last week after being hit by COVID

“I watched it with two tissues in my nostrils.”

Graziano added, “She called me out of bed sick and I told her ‘later… later.’

The duo further revealed that they will be dancing the Cha Cha Cha to Irene Cara’s hit song Fame during Saturday’s musical week.

Dancing queen: The former Corrie actress, 46, who returned to training this week, joked that she ‘swapped sequins for tissues’ during her appearance on Thursday’s It Takes Two alongside pro partner Graziano Di Prima, 28

Kym said: ‘I’m really happy, it’s one of my favorite songs. It takes me back to being a kid, I can’t wait to do the whole ’80s thing, put on my lycra.

She laughed, “I wear my headband and leg warmers during practice.”

While twinkling toes praised, Graziano praised his partner, adding, “She goes for it; she loves the 80s and the songs’.

number one fan: She told host Janette Manrara, “[Watching from home] was so weird, I had such FOMO (fear of missing out), I swapped sequins for tissues’

‘We’re having fun,’ I told her, ‘this is for you, you’ve been sick and now we’re back, so enjoy every second, enjoy the dance’.

On Monday, Kym gave an update on her health on Morning Live, saying: “I got Covid at the beginning of the week. That was nonsense. Fortunately, I now test negative.’

She added that the past week had been “scary” because her father – who was recently diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer – had health anxiety.

Kym said of her parents, “Dad went to the hospital during the week and I didn’t get to see him. I tested negative and I could see him but it was very scary for a few days. It’s been a bit of a full plate on our end.’

Rising: Kym was all smiles as she returned to strict training in Cheshire on Monday (pictured)

Graziano admitted that it was the “hardest ever” to watch strictly from home, as he also appeared via video link.

He said: ‘I can’t wait to see you. We take it for granted that we spend so much time together. Being apart for a week is strange.

Last week, a Strictly spokesperson confirmed that Kym would be out this week due to the virus.

They told MailOnline: ‘Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be participating in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

“Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that if all goes well, they’ll come back the following week.”

Kym said on Morning Live: ‘I got Covid at the beginning of the week. That was nonsense. Fortunately, I now test negative’

And the announcement came just two weeks after Kym admitted she nearly left the show after suffering a crippling panic attack just hours before the live show.

The television star is said to have burst into tears before being comforted by twinkling-toed star Graziano ahead of a live show that aired last month.

Former Coronation Street actress Kym, who reportedly considered dropping out of the competition due to her overwhelming anxiety, told The Sun: “It just came over me, almost out of nowhere, and I couldn’t go on.”

Nightmare: ‘Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend,” a source told MailOnline.

It is alleged that Kym struggled to continue dancing, prompting producers to comfort her as she calmed down, and hours later during the live show, she got back on the floor and completed her dance.

Former Hear’Say singer Kym added, “I’ve always suffered from panic attacks. I don’t mind talking about it because I know it can affect anyone at any time.

“Sometimes it’s been ages (since an attack) and then suddenly one strikes.

“Everyone thinks you have to be incredibly confident because you’re on television, but the truth is I’m not always and that’s how it comes across.”

She added that she didn’t know what had caused the panic attack, thinking it could have been her having had some harsh remarks from the jurors combined with the fact that she had other jobs as well, which left her emotionally and was exhausted.

Heartbreaking: Kym revealed that her father’s diagnosis with incurable prostate cancer was the reason she decided to join Strictly Come Dancing this year

Kym said she “completely lost her confidence” and “came to pieces,” admitting she didn’t see how she could continue on the show.

Despite having therapy to curb her anxiety, Kym said it can still “stalk up” on her.

Kym revealed that her father’s diagnosis with incurable prostate cancer was the reason she decided to compete on Strictly Come Dancing this year.

The TV personality admitted that “we just don’t know what’s going to happen” and wants to do things that he can come and watch.

While the actress also shared that she was previously asked to join the contest but turned it down.

What a pair! Kym and Graziano are pictured at the Pride of Britain Awards in October 2022

Kym shared the heartbreaking news that her father, David, had come down with the disease in 2021.

David is currently being treated for cancer, with Kym telling MailOnline: ‘We don’t know how long my dad will be around, but we know he’s not doing well.

“So I just want to do things that I know he wants me to do and want to come and see. Especially something so joyful,” she explained.

Kym, who married Army Major Scott Ratcliff last year, admitted she had been asked to do the show in previous years but turned it down.

But with the future unknown and Scott possibly returning to the military, the actress has decided to do the show “while I can” and with the support of her family.

“My husband is in the military and maybe he’ll be deployed again next year, so you just think ‘let’s do things while we still can’.