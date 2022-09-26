Kyly Clarke busts a move on stage with daughter Kelsey Lee as they perform dance

Kyly Clarke showed off her dancing skills with her daughter Kelsey Lee on Monday.

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant stepped onstage at a My Little Pony event alongside the six-year-old, sharing a video of the routine on Instagram.

The former WAG, 41, explained in her caption that she and her daughter choreographed the dance together.

“Today was one of those days, filled with so much love, joy and excitement for so many reasons,” Kylie wrote.

“Today, Kelsey Lee, you beamed so brightly Bella, our very own @mylittlepony dancer.

“You put so much effort into practicing this dance that we made together so that everyone can learn it and enjoy it and teach it to their friends.”

She continued: ‘I couldn’t be more proud of you, to look over my shoulder and smile so hard at seeing my little girl dancing and performing so ecstatically. You made my heart sing!

“Kelsey Lee only learned this dance three weeks ago and has only done one semester of tap dance.

‘WOW!!! You surprise me with your talent for movement Princess.

“I love supporting you and the things you love to do, and I was honored to dance next to you on that stage.

“A memory we can share and look back on for years to come,” proud mom Kyly concluded.

Kyly shares her daughter with her ex-husband, former cricketer Michael Clarke, 41.